The dream never fulfilled

In over seven decades of Formula 1 we have seen many stories of drivers who have realized their dream of competing in several championships in the most famous series in the world, establishing themselves with victories and world titles. At the same time, there were also men who the Circus they only got to know him closely, participating in a few races or failing to qualify for the latter, and then definitively putting an end to their hopes without ever returning to the paddock, but with the dream always present in their hearts. This was the case in Brianza Alberto Colombo, deceased today at the age of 78 years old after a long illness.

The 'Big Hair' in F3 and F2

Born in Varedo in 1946, Colombo managed to assert himself in the junior categories, to the point of winning the championship Italian Formula 3 in 1974. A success that allowed the Brianza native, also known for his look 'long hair' and for his true gentleman personality, as well as for an ever-present smile, to move into European Formula 2 the following year. At the wheel of the March-BMW belonging to the Trivellato Racing team, he achieved a total of 2 points between 1975 and 1976, and then improved considerably in 1977. Italian Formula 2Furthermore, he also obtained the title of vice-championbehind only Riccardo Patrese.

One step away from the dream

In the 1978however, the big opportunity arrived: Gunther Schmidt, owner ofATScontacted him to replace Jean-Pierre Jarier in Formula 1, with Colombo thus joining the German team for the Belgian and Spanish GPs. However, on both occasions, the Brianza he failed to qualify at the wheel of a not very competitive car, which saw seven drivers alternate in that world championship. In the meantime, having returned to F2, the F1 world championship continues, until another great call: bringing Colombo into the top series was Arturo Merzariowho called him to his team for none other than the Italian GP in Monza. Even in that case, however, participation in the race did not materialize due to failure to qualify. With Saturday afternoon in his Monza, the dream of continuing in F1 as a driver vanished forever.

The other projects

Remaining in F2 until 1980 both as a driver and as team manager of San Remo Racing, Colombo achieved two podium placings, coming 3rd both in Truxhton in 1979 and in the old Hockenheim in 1980. It should be underlined, before retiring from racing, the 2nd place in Monza with the Tolemah-Hart in a non-championship race, when he came close to winning behind Derek Warwick and beating another late Italian driver, Riccardo Paletti. However, Columbus cultivated the desire to return to F1this time from builder. Thus, in collaboration with the engineer Giorgio Valentini, the project of one was born new car: the Riviera, as well as that of a new team. However, due to technical and financial problems, this dream also did not come true. In the 80s, Colombo's passion for racing remained intact, to the point of starting a collaboration with the CSAI Federal School to contribute to the discovery of new talents in Italian motorsport, launching Gabriele Tarquini into F1. He remained in the motorsport environment for a long time, only serious health problems separated him from his passion, pure and exemplary, but unfortunately never helped by luck.