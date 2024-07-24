John Mayall, a true legend of British and world blues, has passed away at the age of 90: the announcement from his family

A very serious bereavement has hit the world of music, with the death of one of the greatest blues artists of Great Britain and the world. John Mayallan internationally renowned English singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer, passed away last Monday at the age of 90. His death was announced by his family, who remained by his side until the end.

Born on November 29, 1933 in Macclesfield, Cheshire, Great Britain, John Mayall was introduced to music as a child, thanks to his father Murrayguitarist and great jazz and blues enthusiast, who passed on this passion to him.

He taught himself to play the piano and, after attending the Art Institute, served 3 years in the British Army. The mid-1950s marked his debut as a musician, when he began playing with semi-professional groups. In the 1960s, however, he founded his own group, the John Mayall’s Bluesbreakerswho disbanded in 1969, only to be reunited a few years later, in 1982.

Mayall has published over 50 albums during his long and successful career. A career that has seen him collaborate with true giants of the genre such as Eric Clapton and moved several times, first to London and then to the States, where he eventually settled permanently.

The blues music legend passed away last Monday, July 22nd at his home in Los Angeles. I had 90 years old and, as stated by his family in the post announcing his death, the causes of death were attributable to a state of health that had been precarious for some time.

Mayall is a two-time Grammy Award nominee, recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and, in 2005, appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire. Married twice, to his wives Pamela and Maggie, he had six children: Gaz, Jason, Red, Ben, Zak and Samson.