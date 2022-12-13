He passed away on December 6 but the news of his disappearance has only spread in the last few hours, following the release of a statement on his website. Ichiro Mizuchi, a true legend of music and entertainment in general in Japan, but also in Asia and in the world, has passed away at the age of 79. He continued to sing and give concerts to the end. In fact, his last performance dates back to last November.

A very serious mourning that affected everything Japanbut which has also shocked the rest of Asia and the world.

Yes why Toshio Hayakawaalias Mizuki, has given many different types of works over the course of his very long and very prolific career capable of inspiring many.

Singer, lyricist, composeractor and voice actor, paradoxically became famous above all for having composed so many theme songs for cinema, for television, for video games and cartoons, the famous Japanese anime.

His voice is the one present in the soundtracks of very popular anime works also in Italy. Just to name a few, Mazinger ZGreat Mazinger, Tekkaman, Steel robot JeegCombattler V, Mechander Robot, Captain HarlockVoltron and Transformers.

Ichiro Mizuchi’s health

To take away forever the great Ichiro Mizuchi were the complications due to lung cancer that he has discovered I have recently.

The first signs of malaise arrived in April 2021, when the artist himself, during the Super Robot Spirits 2021 concert, stage ground, announced that he was suffering from a paralysis which was involving hers as well vocal cords.

On that occasion he had explained that he was doing everything possible to keep the situation under control and, thanks to the treatments, in the end he was able to partially recover his vital functions and continue to sing.

Only later did he discover the lung cancer and the metastasiswhich by now had involved the lymph nodes and the brain.

Despite suffering from the disease that was wearing him down, he continued to perform concerts until the end. In fact, his last appearance dates back to last November, when she took the stage of a famous Japanese event in her wheelchair.