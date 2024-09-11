Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

The young Caterina Valente in front of gold records. (Archive photo) © ZUMA Press Wire/IMAGO

World star and pop icon Caterina Valente has died at the age of 93. She was buried surrounded by her closest family.

Lugano – The singer Caterina Valente, famous from the 50s and 60s, has died. She died peacefully at the age of 93 in her house in Lugano, Switzerland, of natural causes, her press spokesman Günther Huber told German Press AgencyHits like “All of Paris is Dreaming of Love”, “Bye, Bye, Bambina” and “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Honolulu Beach Bikini” made her a global star.

Caterina Valente is dead: Funeral surrounded by loved ones

Their website statesthat she died in the presence of her two sons and had already been buried. “At the request of the deceased, the funerals were held in strict secrecy and there will be no further ceremonies or memorial services,” is written in a condolence picture. And further: “We ask you to respect the privacy of the family and friends at this extremely sensitive time.” Valente had already almost completely withdrawn from the public eye many years ago. Her last appearance was in 2023.

Nevertheless, the Italian-French singer continued to Facebook active. There she often wrote with her mischievous humor, such as “Old age is not for weaklings.” The farewell letter was also published on the social network.

Caterina Valente: One of the greatest entertainers is dead

Caterina Valente was born in Paris in early 1931 to an Italian couple. She had Italian and French citizenship. Her family had been involved in show business for generations – she had already been touring with her parents in the 1930s and had also performed on stage. She had her breakthrough in Germany in 1954 with the song “Ganz Paris träumt von der Liebe”.

But Valente also enjoyed huge success as an actress: in 1957 she was part of Germany’s first TV personality show, “Bonsoir, Kathrin” and became the TV dream couple together with Peter Alexander. The series, which was broadcast in 13 languages, Bat Valente, who sang jazz and was fluent in six languages, enjoyed great international success. She sang in Paris, appeared on US television as early as 1955 and had a worldwide hit with “The Breeze and I”.

Valente appeared nine times on the “Dean Martin Show” and had her own television show in the USA. She achieved huge ratings in Italy and was also successful in Great Britain. After Frank Sinatra, she is considered the entertainer with the most television appearances worldwide. Her duet of “Bossa Nova” with Dean Martin in the 1960s became internationally famous.

Caterina Valente ended her career in 1999 after her last album “Girltalk”. In 2003, she appeared on TV for the last time in the “Paolo Limiti Show” before going into well-deserved retirement.

Only a few days ago, a legend of Bossa Nova passed away – Sérgio Mendes “passed away peacefully”. (jh/AFP/dpa)