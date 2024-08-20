Farewell to Michel Guérard: the pioneer of Nouvelle Cuisine who won numerous awards and cooked for many famous names dies at 91

France loses another of its signature sons. During the night between Sunday 18 and Monday 19 August, the world of gastronomy lost one of its giants. Michel Guerardcelebrated chef and one of the founding fathers of nouvelle cuisine, has died at the age of 91. The news comes from his secretary, Florence Pelizzari, and the mayor of Eugénie-les-Bains, Philippe Brethes. The city hosted the chef’s starred restaurant for decades, The Pres d’Eugénie.

Guérard was not only a chef, but a true innovator. Known for his exceptional talent and revolutionary vision, he was considered one of the greatest chefs of the 20th century. In 1977 he earned the third Michelin star proudly maintained until the end of his days.

Born on March 27, 1933 in Vétheuil, Val-d’Oise, Guérard came from a family of farmers, but his passion for cooking soon led him to pursue a gastronomic career. He began as an apprentice pastry chef in Mantes-la-Jolie and, over time, honed his skills by working in prestigious establishments such as Lucas Carton, Maxim’s and Lapérouse. In 1958, the consecration: Guérard won the title of Best Worker in Francean award reserved for the best craftsmen in the country.

His career really took off in 1965, when he bought his first restaurant, The Pot-au-Feu, in Asnières. But it is with The Pres d’Eugénie that Michel Guérard left an indelible mark on the world of cuisine. The restaurant quickly became an international reference, a destination for gourmet enthusiasts from all over the world.

Guérard was also a pioneer in healthy cooking, creating a repertoire of dishes that skillfully combined taste with low fat and sugar content. This innovative approach earned him a place on the cover of Time Magazinean honor reserved for very few chefs.

His books, including The great minceur cuisine And Gourmet cuisinebecame bestsellers, inspiring chefs and enthusiasts around the world. In 2013, he founded an institute that bears his name, dedicated to promoting healthy cooking and the fight against metabolic and cardiovascular diseases that afflict our times.

Jean Coussau, friend and starred colleague, remembered him:

“He was a great visionary chef, who knew how to adapt to the department with all the producers and breeders and paid homage to this heritage in his menu. France will miss him.”

Among his most famous dishes stands out the confit byaldi, a refined reinterpretation of ratatouille, with grilled peppers, tomatoes, courgettes and aubergines, enriched by a light vinaigrette. This dish is emblematic of Guérard’s philosophy: to offer pleasure and taste, without compromising health.

Bob Kennedy, Alain Delon, Régine and many other famous names in the world of global star system have had the honor of tasting his creations. His most precious legacy are his dishes, his teachings and his art that have made him immortal.

