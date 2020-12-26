Sad Christmas for the NBA world, especially the Boston Celtics: has died, at the age of 88, the legendary KC Jones, one of the most iconic figures in the history of the legendary Massachusetts franchise, one without whom (on the bench or on the slopes) you cannot understand some of the great teams of all time, from Bill Russell to Larry Bird.

KC Jones, in the Hall of Fame, since 1989, has his number 25 (the same on the day of his death, finally) retired by the Celtics since 1967. And he is one of the seven who added the ‘triple crown’ as a player: college, Olympic and NBA champion.

With eight rings as a player in eight Finals (only Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more, both on their Celtics), KC Jones was the eternal companion of the historic Russell: won two college titles with him in San Francisco (1955 and 1956), traveled with him to the NBA through the 1956 draft and also He was on the team that won Olympic gold in Melbourne before making his professional league debut. Tenacious point guard and excellent defender who thought about making a career in the NFL, was a reference in some Celtics who later became champion twice as a coach in the 80s. It was the fearsome team that won the 1984 and 1986 rings with Larry Bird as a franchise player.

If years of coach-player are ruled out (Bill Russell case) he is the only African American with more than one NBA title as a manager. In 1983 he replaced Bill Fitch, of whom he was assistant (thus he was champion in 1981), and In his five years at the helm of the Celtics he played four Finals, with two titles and his signature on the legendary almost invincible team of the 1985-86 season, one of the best in NBA history. He has twelve rings, eleven earned with the Celtics: eight as a player, two as a head coach and one as an assistant. Curiously, the only one who did not add with the greens won it with the eternal rival, as an assistant on the 1972 Lakers coached by his former teammate in Boston, Bill Sharman.