Through a statement that was disseminated on official Dragon Ball sites, it was reported that Akira Toriyama He died on March 1st at the age of 68 from a subdural hematoma.

Akira Toriyama not only gave us dragon ballalso Dr.Slump, Sand Land and many more stories. He even remained active with several projects that he worked on with Toyotaro.

Now, although several of his current productions remain unfinished, his legacy in the world of anime and manga will endure as he touched the hearts of many people around the world.

Bird Studio, the studio founded by Akira Toriyama and Capsule Corporation Tokyo are the ones in charge of breaking the news.

Now, the funeral services were carried out with his family and some very close people, because he wanted to rest in peace, because he did not want to receive flowers, condolence gifts, visits and other details. There is even an attentive call not to contact his family for interviews.

It has not been decided to hold some kind of meeting to commemorate his legacy and this task will be carried out through the same means. Likewise, they appreciate all the usual support.

Akira Toriyama: From Dr. Slump to Dragon Ball Super

Akira Toriyama's first published work in Shonen Jump magazine was presented in 1978 with the One-Shot called Wonder Island 1. Eventually, 2 came out a year later and around 1980, its first serialization occurred, which we all know as Dr. Slump.

Between 1980 and 1984 he had many short stories until Dragon Ball arrived, which was published between 1984 and 1995 with a total of 519 chapters compiled in 42 volumes that have been published around the world through various publishers.

Kajika and Sand Land were two projects that were very well received and were also published during the 90's and early 2000's. After a couple of films, he built with Toyotaro what would be a new Dragon Ball story that today We know it as Dragon Ball Super which, to this day, continues to be published.

