This Sunday it was reported about the departure of Karim Benzema from the Real Madrid team. It was through a statement from the white club that they reported on the departure of the French striker after more than 13 years in the Merengue institution.
“Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable stage as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its love to who is already one of our greatest legends.”can be read in part of the team’s statement.
Likewise, they informed about a tribute that the French attacker will have for his dedication and successful career in the Spanish squad.
“Next Tuesday, June 6, at 12:00 noon, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez.”it was informed.
Karim Benzema won 4 league titles with Real Madrid, as well as 3 Cups, 4 Super Cups, 5 Club World Cups and 4 Champions League. In 2022 he was the winner of the Ballon d’Or for everything he had achieved in the year.
The Real Madrid team published a video where they compiled Benzema’s best goals with the team’s shirt.
Minutes later, they posted a video, but now with the best assists from ‘Gato’ in the white squad.
In this weekend’s match against Athletic Club, the French striker scored his last goal for Real, earning excellently from the penalty spot, thus reaching 354 goals in his time at the club.
The last dance of the French…
At minute 74′ Karim Benzema left the field and the entire Santiago Bernabéu applauded him. Touching!
One of the most moving moments came when the players threw Benzema into the air, as well as Marco Ascencio, Eden Hazard and Mariano.
After announcing the change, Karim Benzema left calmly, thanking the people for their support and acknowledging the gesture with applause from the stands.
At the time, coach Pep Guardiola recognized Karim Benzema’s career as a Real Madrid player.
Karim Benzema managed to mark history at the White House, where he is the second highest scorer in history with 354 goals.
Benzema has become a legend of the Real Madrid squad, who will fondly remember everything he has done.
