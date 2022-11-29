According to some American media, Clarence Gilyard Jr was taken away by a disease with which the actor had been battling for a long time

Very serious mourning in the world of action cinema. In the past few hours, the news of the disappearance of Clarence Gilyard Jr. The star was only 66 years old and passed away after a long battle with a bad illness. The most successful roles that she has played are those in Top Gun, ChiPs and in the Texas Walker Ranger series.

A very long career and full of many hugely successful projects, that of Gilyard Jr, who made his debut in 1981, immediately in a TV series that made television history, CHiPs.

Then he appeared in the TV series The Duck Factoryin which she starred alongside a young Jim Carrey.

After a few more minor roles, in the mid-eighties he had parts in films that have remained in the history of world cinema such as Karate Kid and, above all, that of Marcus “Sundown” Williams in the film Top Gunswith Tom Cruise.

From 1989 to 1993 he starred as private investigator Conrad McMasters, in the detective series Madlock. He will leave this series to star in another which, in the same way, has made the history of TV, Walker Texas Rangers.

The last work dates back to 2019, when he starred in the film The Perfect Racedirected by director Dave Christiano.

Causes of death of Clarence Gilyard Jr

In 2003 he graduated in theater and, in parallel with his acting career, Clarence Gilyard Jr began his career as a University professor. In fact, he taught theater to students at the University of Nevada. In 2013 she also debuted as theatrical recorddirecting his pupils in a version of The Diary of Anne Frank.

It was the same institute, through a statement released on the web, to announce the disappearance of the famous actor. The note reads:

His generosity of spirit was boundless. He was always ready to contribute to projects and performances whenever possible.

Not much is known about the causes that led to his death. From the United States, however, a rumor has circulated that it seems that he had been suffering from a for years bad badwho finally defeated him and took him away at just 66 years old.

Gilyard Jr has been married twice and had four children.