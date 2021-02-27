When face-to-face concerts are reactivated in Peru, in the rock scene the frantic souls of the young, and not so young, will miss the adrenaline of the Cuchillazo trio. Their songs were reflected in seven discs that now can only be consumed by digital channels, after having announced their separation a week ago.

The creators of the “Machine”, “Tapla”, “Write everything again”, “Water”, “Fall back”, among other melodies that entered through the ear to settle in the minds and hearts of their fans, they decided to stop the engine of this ship that took them down a path they never dreamed of or aimed for.

“No one here has died, there is no lawsuit. Nicolás (Duarte Soldevilla – guitar and voice), Rafael (Otero – bass and backing vocals) and I adore each other, long before a band we have been friends for more than 30 years “ said Capi Baigorria, the man with the drumsticks, in conversation with La República.

“Knife is that something that happened fortuitously between my two friends during a time that I did not think it was not going to be that long. Twenty years flew by, I wonder, how have we lasted as long as a band? ”, Says the also co-founder of Cuchillazo and in charge of putting together the setlists for the presentations.

Capi tells us what this journey that began in 2001 and culminated in the summer of 2021 meant.

How was Cuchillazo born?

In a very precarious situation (2001) and absolutely cheap. We released a kind of jamoneo (rehearsal), it was recorded and that was so appreciated, with errors and with the unique freshness that you can have in a first take, without knowing what you are doing. It seemed to me that it had a very special magic and that it would be impossible to repeat it.

We already performed live, without a name, and a friend told us that the band “sounds like a knife.” We had no idea it was going to last, we didn’t even think it was a band that was going to make it past the corner.

What was the reason for the hiatus the band made (2006-2012)?

The post-Tecno-Furia (2006) break is like when you stretch an elastic. You expand it as far as possible and for another millimeter it breaks. So, we extended it to that point, which is the cool moment. Perhaps some of that has manifested again. That stretch is great because you see the mix, the fusion of the styles at a level that you can see the part that I, Nicolás and Rafael contribute.

And how did the idea to return to the stage come about?

In 2008, Facebook appears (in Peru). We didn’t have an understandable rebound from our fans. As much as the Mystery series had been given in 2005, there was nowhere to hear the comments, it was all just word of mouth on the streets. Therefore, with the networks we began to see what Cuchillazo had generated at the time, people began to express it and we to find out about it. We began to receive requests and suggestions or the call to play again. Of course, the festivals probed what social networks were like and it was much easier to understand what to do and what not to do. Slash was one of the things to do. Then we got hooked up again.

Why is it a milestone for the band to have been in Lima Vive Rock (2013)?

It was like an acknowledgment of what we had done. The commission of Lima Live Rock Not only did he call us, but he told us “you are in charge of closing” the festival. It was not just any festival, it was a free event, produced by the State, which was something that caught our attention a lot, because we saw that in natural and absolutely rocker countries. We understood that we were in a new chapter of the national rock culture, where the State grabs and does that, and puts Los SaicosI call the other one, he makes a great cultural show that is like the great recognition that this exists, that this is part of the national heritage.

We prepared with everything, we did a very well thought out and well rehearsed show, which not only included rehearsing the songs and playing them. It gave us the opportunity to put on a full show at a major festival. This was like the beginning of a new stage that we can call that of the Festival Knife and great concerts.

In what genre is it situated in rock?

Genres have never helped me to express my personal tastes, although all client-consumers always want everything organized. It seems curious to me that there are artists whose reason for being already comes with a pre-established genre and they even put it as part of their name and I understand. Everyone has their own way of approaching music, but for me that was like an obstacle.

On your YouTube channel you say that the pandemic did not withdraw them, but that it was already something that they had been talking about.

Actually, we haven’t talked much, but we noticed that things have turned out differently, and that naturally we are no longer a band. Slash It is like a three-legged table, if a note is there, the table falls. The way we have faced the pandemic has been like a silence that has made us realize that Cuchillazo no longer exists as a band, because it was walking in a passive way in recent years, without having talked ‘hey this is no longer enough plus’. No, we haven’t talked about anything. We simply realized that it was already happening that we were not a band, but that we had to respond to the call of Cuchillazo, the contracts, we were a bit at the mercy of external stimuli.

We take this (the pandemic) as a vacation and each one has taken totally different directions, what was already happening has materialized. It is having accepted what in a natural way has been given.

In your lyrics, why express criticism or social awareness of what is happening?

I do not know if a social conscience. Everything we have said, whether personal or circumstantial, is what has crossed our hearts and brains for multiple reasons. Cuchillazo is not a band that makes music with a social conscience, it is part of what we have experienced. This is what we wanted to say that affected us at that time. Also each one interprets the songs as they want, because in reality that is what it is about, life is a personal interpretation, there is nothing objective here.

For example, in our case, each one has given a totally different meaning to “write everything again”, and that seems incredible to me. With the “Machine”, thousands of people hear that and say “And give ‘U’!”, And the song has absolutely nothing to do with football.

Speaking of the Mystery series, did you receive proposals to be part of another television project?

Yes. They used our music for other series like La Gran Sangre, Golpe a Golpe. “El Ojo” was the opening song of Blow by Blow.

With Cuchillazo, what regions did you visit?

The cities that have adopted us the most were Arequipa, Cusco, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Trujillo, Ica. But we were struck a lot by having gone to play in Iquitos and Pucallpa. We never imagined that these cities were places where a rock molecule existed, but we were wrong. I have always loved the jungle, and I had never seen it as a plaza to go to play rock with Knife.

I know it is difficult to choose, but which concert impressed you the most because of the connection with the audience?

All the concerts, medium, small, dwarf and giant had something very special. Each was different from the other. I particularly remember with great affection and emotion what happened at a festival, I don’t remember the name. That time we played the song “Country of rapists” for the only time and that song generated a solo pogo of girls that hit me to the bone, it was amazing.

And outside of Peru, where did they arrive?

Argentina, Colombia. In Argentina, the most beautiful thing is to become friends with a band that we have a lot of affection for and I wish them the best and best of successes called Tick Toper. In Colombia, the city of Ibagué is known as a very musical town, because it was a spa and in the streets you would see people playing music. All the time it was live music in the streets. We even gave a talk explaining a bit of music production.

How was the production of the video clip for “Write everything again”?

It was directed by Pablo Hare. One of the craziest things is that César Zamalloa, my great friend, appears in that video playing and Rafael’s bass plays. I find it very funny because Rafael has a totally different touch. César played with us because Rafael came, we recorded the first album and he returned to London. So we were alternating César and Miguel Tuesta on bass on Cuchillazo.

I remember well that that morning I had received the news that I was going to be a father, so I was thinking about it. For me the video did not exist. The location was a circus in Lurín.

If the pandemic did not exist, surely a farewell concert would have been organized. For this, if they give you to choose 10 songs from the band to play, which one would you choose?

I would choose pure ‘caletas’. Actually, if I’m going to want to play with Cuchillazo, now I’m born to play those that I never played. Obviously the show you know is unique and you know that the press will be there, etc, so it has to be “Machine”, “Ammunition”, “Hanging”, “Techno-Fury”. We know this is how the show works.

I would have loved to have played it live sometime, but we never did “Mal buried”, nor was everything on the album Traversing Walls played.

How do you define Cuchillazo and what it leaves to Peruvian rock?

For me, Cuchillazo is a memorable experience with my soul brothers. I will always keep it in my memory and in my heart, in an important place. Many thanks to the people who accompanied us, those who went to our concerts, asked for anything from an autograph to a photo, or simply put a like or listened to our music on Spotify, to the ‘Bestial Commune’. To all the family members and technicians and managers. What do we leave behind? Music. The magic of the recordings is what finally converts you and again and again brings you back to life. There it is, all recorded and ready to be heard. I feel that the scene has left us more than we left the scene, we leave full of affection.

