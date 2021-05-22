Unknown

Ipurua, the stadium that witnessed the first game behind closed doors due to the pandemic (Eibar-Real Sociedad), as if it were a macabre sign of the future that awaited, today says goodbye to First quietly after seven wonderful years of soccer. Surely, you don’t deserve the Eibar from Beg this anonymous goodbye, because what he has done is of incalculable merit. This course, however, lost props and has not reached enough to survive, but the project is solid and perhaps we will soon see him back in the top elite. (follow the game live on As.com).

Eibar says goodbye through tears (Mendilibar maintains with his naturalness that he still does not believe it) against a great, Barça, who are also suspected of being fired. The main one, that of his coach. TO Laporta He did not like the final stretch of a team that has crashed consecutively against Granada, Levante and Celta; and has decided to abandon Ronald Koeman, who among other merits has raised a Cup that time will value; it has made De Jong a more complete player; and Araújo, Mingueza or Pedri have been invented. That, among other values ​​of other football, like recovering professionalism in a bad locker room. It seems that it will not be enough, although in the goodbye of the Dutchman, who already warned after the elimination against him PSG that they were “halfway there”, it also underlies that he was the coach chosen by Bartomeu. Laporta wants to put his legitimate stamp on the project. Another thing is being the ways that it is showing in football and the rest of the sections with snubbed dismissals such as those of Nacho rodriguez (basketball) and Barrufet (handball).

For the last day, possibly also for his last game, Mendilibar will put the best he has. Big names like Dmitrovic will say goodbye on the pitch. The future of Eibar is uncertain, as of some Barça veterans. Messi anticipated his vacations. Nor will Ter Stegen, operated; Lenglet, sanctioned, and Pedri, who has finished the course exhausted, with 52 games and 3,500 minutes in the legs, only with Barça.

It is curious that the match, in qualifying terms, can only affect third parties. If Eibar win, and there is the unlikely event that Huesca and Elche lose their matches (and that Valladolid does not win), the gunsmiths would take the people of Elche out of the break. Too many carambola and fun for a match that will only leave tears behind. The end of the season are never easy. The emotion is on the surface and that will happen today in Ipurua.