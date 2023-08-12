Ecuador said goodbye this Friday (11) to Fernando Villavicencio, the presidential candidate shot dead after participating in an electoral rally two days ago, which caused commotion inside and outside the country, which is experiencing a serious security crisis.

After a private wake, to which not even close relatives, such as Villavicencio’s mother, had access, a discreet funeral procession took the coffin with the candidate’s body from a funeral home to the Monteolivo cemetery, in the north of the Ecuadorian capital, Quito. .

“My father placed all the weight of corruption in a country on himself, but I see that he is not alone, that there are many lovely people here with him,” one of the daughters of the politician and journalist, Tamia Villavicencio, told reporters at the entrance to the cemetery. , who also honored her father with a song, while holding a painted portrait of him.

Villavicencio was shot dead last Wednesday night (9) as he got into a car after participating in a rally at a school. Six people – all Colombian – were arrested for the crime, but it is not yet known who is behind the order to kill him.

He had reported death threats in recent days, after dedicating part of his political activities to denouncing corruption and becoming a staunch enemy of former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), based on his journalistic investigations and denunciations.

“He always told me that the only protection was that he wasn’t afraid, that if something had to happen, it would happen”, said Tamia, recalling that in the last conversation they had, the candidate acknowledged, bursting into tears, that he had gone further than that I had never thought of.

The farewell day was marked by family disputes, as some close relatives – the mother, siblings, aunts, uncles and nephews – complained both at the funeral home and at the cemetery that the candidate’s wife, Verónica Sarauz, with whom he had not lived for six years , did not allow them access to say goodbye.

However, a decision change allowed the coffin to be moved from the cemetery to the Quito Exhibition Center, where everything was ready for supporters to say their last goodbyes to the politician in an open wake.

With prayers, raised fists, flowers and, above all, tears, many people lined up to pass the coffin, covered by a white flag with the logo of Villavicencio’s party, Construct, and an image of his face.

There was uproar when a group of supporters who were outside started shouting to try to speed up the entrance and tried to break down a gate. The police intervened by spraying pepper spray, which hit other supporters and journalists who were also outside the convention center.

Screams and criticisms against Rafael Correa were constant among those who attended the wake, and many remembered Villavicencio’s criticism and denunciations during the former president’s government, who vehemently denied through his social networks having any connection with the crime.

Villavicencio supporters also believe the state has failed him.

It is “a political crime and a State crime, because when the State does not protect you, the State is guilty”, claimed a supporter of the murdered candidate, María Beatriz Tinajero, who paid her last tribute.

Another question that remains unanswered is who will replace Villavicencio in the elections scheduled for the next 20th. The Construct party is still deciding on the name and consulting the National Electoral Council (CNE) about the change.

“We are now in mourning and will continue to mourn until we finish the funeral. However, we are making some consultations with the CNE so that, within the deadline, we can indicate a person”, said this Friday the candidate for deputy for the party and former Minister of the Interior, General Patricio Carrillo.