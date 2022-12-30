Last Thursday the sad news of the death of one of the greatest soccer legends as he was Edson Arantes do Nascimentobetter known as Pele.
At the age of 82, the ‘King’ ceased to exist as a result of colon cancer, a disease that had him hospitalized since November.
In this regard, soccer players and ex-soccer players sent a message of affection and condolences to the family in addition to expressing their respect for the Brazilian legend. Figures outside of football also demonstrated through their social networks to fire ‘O Rei’ through messages.
Here we present them to you.
The former President of the United States, Barak Obamasent condolences to Pelé’s family, in addition to emphasizing that the former player was the one who united the sport.
For his part, Roger Federer he praised what Pelé had achieved, as well as emphasizing that he served as an inspiration to many people.
Another of those who could not miss in the condolences was Sylvester Stallone. The former boxer recorded an iconic film with Pelé, titled Escape to Victory, where they play a decisive match defeating the Nazis
Rafael Nadal He also took advantage of his social networks to express his deep sadness after the death of Pelé. The tennis player mentioned that he did not have the opportunity to see him play, but they did tell him that he was the ‘king of soccer’.
Comedian ivan marin He highlighted that Pelé was a player who made even those who never saw him in action vibrate.
In music, the Niche group shared an emotional video where Pelé shared an anecdote of the teachings that his father gave him.
mexican politics Rosario Robles He also joined in the penalty for the departure of the ‘King’, and highlighted a writing by Valdano.
For his part, the tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego He shared the images of Pelé being carried on his shoulders in the final at the Azteca Stadium, and explained that the former soccer player made a fortune that his family now enjoys.
The journalist Paola Rojas shared a video with the best performances of the Brazilian, in addition to adding the caption: “Love is the most important thing in life”: phrases from “Pelé”.
Joaquin Lopez Doriga He shared one of the most moving images, where he is seen with King Pelé in New York.
#Farewell #messages #Pelé #celebrities
Leave a Reply