Today a great world sport is going again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always remain.

I didn’t see him play, I wasn’t that lucky, but they always taught me and told me that he was the King of football.

D.E.P #ORei #pele 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/E4mKdu8gBt

— Rafael Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 29, 2022