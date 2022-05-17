The season is about to come to an end and that means that many locker room mates that have become friendsnext year they won’t be together. In the case of Valencia that affects the hard core of the locker room since starting next Saturday there will be not a few players who will not dress short -on paper- with the elastic che. And that is why today there has been a farewell meal.

It has been in petit committee and has been the ‘Spanish clan’ of the locker roomwho has gone to a restaurant to spend one last good time together. Jaume, Soler, Gaya and company have wanted to fire Bryan Gil and Denis Cheryshev. Both end contract the first may come back next year ceded but he is very complicated and the second is already looking for a destination, but the two had a excellent relationship with the captains.

It has to be said that some players have not come to the appointment because they are traveling (as is the case with Thierry), but that this meal is more than just a wardrobe it was a meal ‘of colleagues’ hence the entire team has not been called. To the departure of Bryan and Cheryshev, are added those of Ilaix and Alderete (if Valencia does not buy it).