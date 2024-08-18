Farewell to actress Vasilyeva will take place at the Maly Theatre on August 20

A farewell ceremony for 37-year-old actress Ekaterina Vasilyeva will take place in Moscow. The date and place were revealed in the official Telegram-Maly Theatre channel.

The ceremony will take place at 12:00 on Tuesday, August 20, in the foyer of the Historical Stage of the Maly Theatre. The press service noted that the entrance for spectators will be open.

The artist passed away on August 15 as a result of an accident. The details were not specified.

After graduating from the Shchepkin School, Vasilyeva began working at the Maly Theatre. During this time, she played 15 roles, including Sophia in The Minor, the Tsarina in The Tale of Tsar Saltan, and Sophia Famusova in Woe from Wit.

Earlier it became known that the star of the play “Bury Me Behind the Baseboard” had passed away.