The birth of the legend

There is a small town in Germany, located in the land of North Rhine-Westphalia, which has become famous among Formula 1 enthusiasts since the 1990s: it is Kerpen. Indeed, to be precise Kerpen Manheim, the union of two of the nine municipalities that since 1975 have been united to create the urban agglomeration then classified under the single name of Kerpen. On January 3, 1969, six years before this partnership between the nine villages in the area was sanctioned, he was born Michael Schumacher.

A sad fate

No one could have imagined then that that little boy would have grown up on bread and engines, training on the local go-kart track managed by his family, to then go on to triumph on all the circuits of the world, becoming the most titled driver ever in F1, now tied with Lewis Hamilton. In a short time, however, that place that gave birth to one of the strongest drivers in the entire history of world motoring will no longer exist.

Schumacher house will be spared

The city where the legend of Ferrari and beyond grew up is in fact facing a tragic fate. The village where Schumacher was born, which currently has just 12 residents, will be destroyed to make way for Germany’s largest open pit coal mine, leaving almost nothing standing. However, amidst the destruction, some key places with a strong symbolic value will be saved: the village church, Schumacher’s childhood home and the legendary go-kart track where the German phenomenon honed his skills, returning whenever possible, even as an established champion.

The wedding in 1995

Michael Schumacher, whose feats in F1 were then emulated – without the same success – by his brother Ralf and his son Mick, has in fact always remained very attached to his hometown. It is no coincidence that it was precisely there, in Kerpen, that the Kaiser has married his wife Corinna in 1995. The village is in the process of being flattened to make room for the Hambach surface mine, despite the German statutory plan to phase out coal in 2029. Bulldozers are expected to reach the town in 2024.