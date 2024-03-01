Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Navalny's widow was unable to travel to her husband's funeral. Now she shared poignant words to her Ljoscha via Instagram.

Moscow – The widow of the Kremlin opponent buried in Moscow Alexei Navalny To say goodbye to her husband, she released a video clip of love with striking scenes from their life together. She will always love Alexei, wrote 47-year-old Julia Navalnaya on Instagram on Friday (March 1st). In the clip, many scenes of their life together could be seen to the song “Khotschesch” (in German: Willste) by the Russian singer Zemfira.

In the post, Navalnaya wrote: “Lyosha, thank you for 26 years of absolute happiness. Yes, even for the last three years of happiness. For the love, for always supporting me, for making me laugh even in prison, for always thinking about me.” Ljosha is the pet form of the name Alexei, he had spent the last three years in prison . He died on February 16th under unclear circumstances in the prison camp was buried in Moscow on Friday.

Widow Navalnaya blames “monster” Putin for her husband’s death

Navalnaya, daughter Daria and son Zachar were not there Russia to the funeral – for security reasons. The widow was head of the Kremlin Wladimir Putin in the EU Parliament accused of murdering Navalny. She faces arrest. She has also announced that she will continue her husband's political fight against Putin. In front of parliament in Brussels, she called Putin a “monster” and his power circle a “criminal gang.” She warned Western states: “Putin is capable of anything.” Her speech shortly after Navalny's death at the Munich Security Conference also caused a stir. In this she conjured up a Russia in which Vladimir Putin would have to answer for his “atrocities”. “That day will come soon,” she said.

Navalnaya in the EU Parliament: Alexei Navalny's widow Julia shortly before her speech © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

“I don’t know how to live without you” – Yulia Navalnaya to the late Alexei

In her message to her late husband, Navalnaya continued: “I don't know how I will live without you, but I will do my best to make you up there happy for me and proud of me. I don’t know if I can do it or not, but I’ll try.”

“I am sure we will meet one day. I have so many untold stories for you, and I have so many songs saved for you on my phone, silly and funny and generally, frankly, terrible songs, but they're about us, and I wanted so badly for you to hear them listen to you. And I wanted so much to see you listen to it and laugh and then hug me. I will Always Love You. Rest in peace.”

According to authorities, Navalny died on February 16 in the penal camp with the unofficial name “Arctic Wolf” in the Siberian Arctic region of Yamal. The circumstances of his death are not clear. The politician, weakened by a poison attack in 2020 and repeated solitary confinement in the camp, is said to have collapsed during a tour of the icy prison yard and died despite attempts to resuscitate him. According to Navalny's team, the death certificate mentions “natural” causes. (dpa/kb)