Minute by minute reactions related to the sad news that opened the morning of all motorsport fans and not only continue to grow: the death, at the age of 87, of the engineer Mauro Forghieri. The man who wrote very important pages in the history of Ferrari and world motoring died today, leaving a deep void not only in the world of those who regularly follow Formula 1, but of all Italians. Many wanted to remember the figure of him and among these he was not lacking Lapo Elkannentrepreneur and brother of Ferrari president John Elkann.

The 45-year-old grandson of Gianni Agnelli entrusted to a message published on Twitter his memory of the legendary ‘Furia’ – this is the nickname of Forghieri – reminding once again how much his name was linked to that of the Prancing Horse, brought by the invention of the Modenese engineer to repeated triumphs between 1962 and 1984. “Ferrari loses one of its brightest mindsthe. One of those engineers to be proud of all over the world. Mauro Forghieri is and always will be the history of the Cavallino“, The thought written by Elkann on the popular social network.

