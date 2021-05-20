Valencia will say goodbye to a season to be forgotten next Saturday when their duel against Huesca concludes. For official purposes the course will end on Saturday but really Valencians have been playing for three weeks without any specific objective after what they will certify their permanence by beating Valladolid.

That is why the che staff met today in a restaurant in Valencia to have the last meal of the season. The news was advanced by Gamers and as you may have known Ace It’s about a last meeting to close the year and above all fire the players that next year they will not be in the squad.

The truth is that the only 100% sure thing is that Mangala and Gameiro They will not wear the bat shirt next season. Gameiro has been key in his stay as Che and Mangala has never participated in excess, however he has always been well loved in the dressing room. In fact the main reason for the meal was to say goodbye to the two French that next year they will no longer be black and white.

From there the three players on loan they have almost impossible to stay and they also took the food as an act of farewell.Also, no one is aware that several footballers who have their future in the air. Kang-in does not want to renew, Gonçalo Guedes is for sale and offers are heard through Maxi Gómez. The summer will say for the goodbyes are already done