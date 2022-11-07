The 2022 MotoGP season ended on Sunday with the celebration of the Valencian Community Grand Prix. Pecco Bagnaia won his first crown in the premier class, ahead of Fabio Quartararo, and brought back the smile to Ducati and to Italian motorcycling.

Sunday afternoons and Mondays, in addition to celebrations and hangovers, were marked by greetings. Many changes of teams, manufacturers, categories and leagues are expected for the 2023 season, in one of the transitions with the most news of recent times.

New faces in Honda, we are fishing in Suzuki for the 2023 MotoGP

Honda is one of the brands that has had to move the most on the rider market. Marc Marquez seems to have finally recovered, although there has been no such certainty throughout the season, and ultimately Takaaki Nakagami will keep his place in Team LCR, although many rumors suggested that Ai Ogura could take his place.

However, the other two bikes were left without an owner, after Pol Espargaro and Alex Marquez decided to end their relationship with the Golden Wing House (an unpleasant breakup either way).

To replace them, Alberto Puig took a lap in the Suzuki garage, eventually detecting the signatures of his two riders: Joan Mir for the Repsol box and Alex Rins for the LCR one. Both Spaniards found themselves adrift after Suzuki decided, surprisingly and without warning, to leave MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season.

Less Yamaha and more Aprilia on the starting grid of the 2023 MotoGP

Another goodbye took place at Yamaha. For the first time in decades, the Iwata manufacturer will no longer have a satellite structure, as RNF Racing has reached an agreement to switch to racing with two Aprilia RS-GPs. The team led by Razlan Razali will thus conclude four seasons of collaboration with the Japanese brand.

He also takes leave of his pilots. Andrea Dovizioso has already left mid-season when he decided to end his career in the premier class after the San Marino GP. His replacement, Cal Crutchlow, will continue his role as test driver, while Darryn Binder will step back and compete in the intermediate category.

In their place, Razali will have Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira at his disposal. The Spaniard found refuge in the team at the last minute after a stormy divorce with KTM. Oliveira, on the other hand, left the Austrian company out of pride after being offered to switch from the factory team to the satellite team, having spent most of his career in KTM.

Change of scenery for Jack Miller in 2023

The Australian ended his relationship with Ducati in Valencia after five seasons with the Bolognese brand, the last two as an official rider. The future of him? The KTM factory team, where he will share the garage with Brad Binder.

Miller has always had a difficult relationship with the Borgo Panigale team in terms of results, with many ups and downs. However, he showed his determination to improve and managed to say goodbye to the last Japanese GP with a victory.

Enea Bastianini will leave Gresini to become a Factory

“Bestian” will also start a new adventure in 2023, after beating Jorge Martin in the race for the second bike of the official Ducati team of Ducati (the one left free by Miller).

The Italian completed an impressive 2022 season with Gresini Racing, with four wins and third place in the World Championship. His place will be occupied by the arrival of Alex Marquez, who will compete in his first season as a Ducati rider.

The landing of GasGas in the 2023 MotoGP

Although in practice it will remain the same RC16 as always, Tech3 will no longer compete as a private team but under the name of GasGas, which will take Suzuki’s place in the constructors’ championship.

After a very difficult season, in which Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez did not go well, Hervé Poncharal will welcome the expert Pol Espargaro and the new Moto2 world champion Augusto Fernandez.

The other goodbyes to the World Cup for 2023

As every year, we will have to greet the departure of some of the usual names of the last decade of the championship.

Starting with MotoGP: Remy Gardner will leave the World Championship paddock for the World Superbike one. The Australian was unable to agree with the KTM and was unable to find another available seat on the premier class grid.

Other historical names will also leave, such as Jorge Navarro, who will move on to the Supersport World Championship, and Simone Corsi, who will end his career in the World Championship after twenty seasons in the championship.

Among the movements that will occur in the intermediate class, Albert Arenas will leave the Aspar team, with which he has raced his entire career in the World Championship to date and with which he was crowned Moto3 World Champion in 2020.

In the incoming class it will also be time to say goodbye to John McPhee, who will not be able to continue in Moto3 because he has reached the age limit. For the moment, the Scotsman has not yet announced any moves in the other categories.

Dennis Foggia, with Italtrans, Sergio García, with Pons Racing, and Izan Guevara, with Aspar, will also make the leap to Moto2.