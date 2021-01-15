The farewell ceremony for Boris Grachevsky, the artistic director of the Yeralash children’s newsreel, will be held at the House of Cinema on January 17, reports TASS with reference to his wife Ekaterina Belotserkovskaya.

She also said that Grachevsky would be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery.

The farewell and funeral ceremony will be held in an open format, added Belotserkovskaya.

Grachevsky died on the evening of January 14 at the age of 72 after being infected with the coronavirus. For the last two weeks he was in intensive care in a serious condition, and for the last days he was in a medical coma.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, as well as Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and other famous people expressed their condolences in connection with the death of Grachevsky.