A farewell ceremony for People’s Artist of the RSFSR Andrei Myagkov has begun at the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater, reports RIA News.

Colleagues, relatives and fans accompany the actor on his last journey. A slide show is shown in the theater hall, as well as a portrait of Myagkov, surrounded by numerous flowers and wreaths.

After the farewell ceremony, a funeral service will be held in the Church of the Resurrection of the Word at the Assumption Vrazhka, the funeral will take place at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.

People’s Artist of the RSFSR Andrei Myagkov died at the age of 82. According to preliminary data, the actor died of acute heart failure.

Earlier, condolences on the death of Andrei Myagkov were expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.

TV channel “Russia-1” will show in memory of him the picture “Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath” on February 21 at 13:15 Moscow time.