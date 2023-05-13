Wonderful family transport, but after more than 2 years it was time for a small upgrade. However, not before we write a conclusion to the BMW 535i Touring.

At the beginning of 2021 we purchased the BMW 535i Touring xDrive F11. It was quite an upgrade from the MINI Cooper S Convertible that the lady of the house previously drove. However, that was also necessary, because in fact we did not have a nice car in which the four of us fit comfortably.

Depreciation

To start with the sweet: an older car in a sought-after configuration does not always have to be a depreciation cannon. The global economy was also good, second-hand cars have sometimes even become more valuable in 2021 and 2022. It was not such a party in this case, although with more patience in the sales process, the depreciation could have been nil.

We owned the BMW 535i xDrive Touring F11 for a total of 27 months and drove it for around 33,000 miles. The depreciation was about 2 mille or 6 cents per kilometer.

Maintenance

A 12 year old BMW, yes it needs some TLC. In a status update in between I have already updated you about the water pump, brake pads and air bellows. The next session it was the power steering computer that gave an error, various other things, dust covers for the drive shafts, shock absorber support bearings, the third brake light and a few other things. And oh yes the turn itself and the MOT.

Then part of the rear light in the tailgate fell out, the next dust cover and the well-known leaking valve cover gasket for the N55 block. Quite a few of the weak spots of the F10 / F11 generation BMW 5 series have been ticked off for the time being.

The total bill for all maintenance was more than 4 grand. Then it kicks in again.

Gasoline consumption

For the Porsche 911 996.2, I am a terrible nerd who takes every fill-up Sprit monitor so that the actual consumption can be calculated to the decimal point. My wife rightly does not feel like it, so we have to make do with what the on-board computer indicates. They are generally more positive about these kinds of things, but it does of course give an idea.

I also miss the data about the exact prices for which fuel was filled, which this nerd fills in for the 911. So here too I work with a best guestimate of 1.90 euros per liter.

I immediately make the following statement about consumption: roughly speaking, two things happened to the 535i: with 150 on the clock, the autobahn / autoroute / A12 towards vacation or family. For when the KLPD reads along, the speeds varied somewhat, but for the fervent Autoblog readers: the driving style can be described as covering greater distances on the highway with a slightly higher average. Usually with myself behind the wheel, nice and traditional.

The second use case of the 535i was the soccermom mobile: much shorter journeys in and around Rotterdam. Both cases have a negative impact on actual consumption.

According to the on-board computer of the BMW 535i xDrive an average of 1 to 8.2. Yes, ouch. Maybe even dive into that “new driving”.

In 27 months we drove 33,000 kilometers with the 535i, so the picture became this:

Total refueled 4026

Price per liter € 1.90

Fuel € 7,649.40

Price per km € 0.23

Total cost BMW 535i Touring

Well there it goes then. The BMW 535i was not chosen to drive around very cheaply, but you can still be shocked by the amounts. The maintenance was in any case not easy, which is also a reason to purchase a newer car. More about that later in the Autoblog Garage, although listeners of the Autoblog podcast already know more.

The overview below also includes the MRB (it is a heavy bitch) and (all-risk) insurance. There is still room for improvement on the last point, with more claim-free years and/or by opting for a different cover. But you know how that works.

The cost per month for the BMW 535i xDrive Touring F11 from 2011:

Per month € 717.50

Per kilometer € 0.59

Price per month without fuel € 434.19

It is cheaper than a new Lynck&Co, which costs 550 euros per month at the time of writing. There you still have to refuel and / or charge, which also brings you to about 700 euros per month. Ergo: we drove a premium six-cylinder with 300+ horsepower for the price of a Chinese plug-in SUV. Not bad.

If you are less critical of small malfunctions that are sometimes only temporary, then there was still some profit to be made on maintenance. On the other hand, costs for tires were now not in maintenance. That again depends on whether your second-hand 5-series has reasonably fresh tires or not. No rights can therefore be derived from these calculations.

