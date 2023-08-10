Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 8:14 am

A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) shows that Brazilians who do not use public transport would start using buses if improvements were made. The survey mapped dissatisfactions and potential for growth among transport alternatives.

When questioned about the two main reasons for them to use public transport, the interviewees pointed to the reduction in the price of the fare (25%), the reduction in waiting time (24%), the increase in security (20%), the greater availability of lines and routes (18%), increased internal comfort (14%), improved vehicle quality (13%) and shorter public transport times (13%).

The survey asked the population of cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants how often they use each means of transport. Considering daily use and almost every day, the car is the most used means, with 75%. Next come motorcycle (60%) and bicycle (54%).

bus services

The bus is the most frequently used means of public transport, with 50% of people using it daily or almost every day. Then come hitchhiking and the train, with 37%; the chartered, with 30%; vans, with 29%; cars by apps and the subway, with 28%; the taxi, with 25%; and the boat, with 3%.

Regarding satisfaction with the bus service, the biggest complaint concerns the lack of safety, with a score of 3.1. Next, the biggest complaints are related to excess passengers (3.6), comfort (3.6), number of buses (3.8), punctuality (4.2), cleanliness (4.7), trip (4.7) and driver behavior (6.4).

About the bus stops, the biggest complaint is also about security, which received an average score of 3.1 on a scale of 0 to 10. Other points of dissatisfaction are comfort (grade 3.3), waiting time (3.6) , information on routes and timetables (4.3), number of stops (5.2) and distance covered (5.5).

Subway

Among subway users, the perception is that this is a better means of transportation than the bus. The score assigned on a scale of 0 to 10 for waiting time at stations was 7.2. In the sequence, they appear as the best evaluated points of the subway stations: information about routes and schedules (7.0); number of stations (6.7); security (6.5); station comfort (6.4); distance traveled to the station (6.2).

Satisfaction with the cleanliness of subway cars is good, with a score of 7.5. Then the items travel time (7,4); punctuality (7.2); number of wagons (6.8); security (6.2); comfort (6.1); and number of passengers (5.0).

bicycle use

Asked about the two main reasons for encouraging the use of bicycles, the interviewees indicated that they would use transport if there was an improvement in safety for cycling on the roads (39%); if drivers respected cyclists (35%); if there were more bike lanes and lanes (27%); if street signs were improved (21%); if the distance to work or study was not so great (16%); and if the path used did not have as many climbs or slopes (11%). 11% answered that nothing or no reason would make them use the bicycle as a means of transport.

app car

Less than 10 years after arriving in Brazil, app cars are the best-evaluated means of urban transport in the country. According to the survey, 64% of users consider these services good or excellent. This share is more than twice as high as those who rate taxis as good or excellent, 30%.

The second best rated service is the subway, with 58% of excellent or good. Following, appear train (38%), taxi (30%) and bus (29%). Regarding the cost-effectiveness of transport, 63% point to the app car as great or good, ahead of subway (40%), train (33%), bus (25%) and taxi (25%).

The survey commissioned by the CNI was carried out by the Reputation and Image Research Institute (IPRI), the new name of the FSB Research Institute, which interviewed 2,019 people from the economically active population (EAP) aged 16 and over in cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants in the 27 units of the Federation, between April 1st and 5th. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, with a 95% confidence interval.