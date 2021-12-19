Election day a Hong Kong: the appointment is as long awaited as it is full of unknowns. The vote is held more than a year after its last postponement, the consequent extension of the legislators in office, with the new electoral system and after months of protests by pro-democracy activists.

Of the 90 members of the new Legislative Council only 20 will be elected by popular vote. Another 40 will be appointed by Electoral Committee (near Beijing) and 30 will be chosen from among the representatives of professions government-related.

The opposition

What is worrying is the possibility that the low turnout at the polls may favor the election of candidates close to the Chinese authoritarian policy. Beijing wants only representatives to sit in the new Legislative Council (city Parliament) “patriotic”, That is, loyal to the Chinese Communist Party. The nervousness of the authorities is also evident from the arrest warrants issued in recent days against five pro-democracy activists.

In large part, the pro-democracy forces have given up on running. After the scrutiny of the National Security Committee, only 11 candidates out of the 153 admitted declare themselves extraneous to the pro-Beijing front. The sad reality is that the pro-democracy front has never been so weak. All the leading democratic personalities are in prison, under investigation or in self-exile.

The authorities banned the traditional gathering pro-democracy as a health prevention measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The Catholic activist and media magnate also condemned Jimmy Lai. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison for crimes related to the draconian National Security Act wanted by Beijing to crack down on the democratic front.

Estimates of abstention

From the latest survey byHong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (Pori) it emerges that 36% of respondents are oriented not to vote in the elections. This is a 3% increase from two weeks ago and an all-time low for the city.

The agency AsiaNews points out that the new electoral system represents an attack on the autonomy recognized to the city until 2047, after its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. The authorities, for their part, are pushing for a strong turnout for legitimize the reform of the vote, albeit the pro-Chinese governor Carrie Lam he minimizes: for the leadership of the executive, low participation could mean that citizens are “satisfied” with the government and do not feel the need to “choose different deputies” to control its work.