On Wednesday (3rd), FARC dissidents asked for a dialogue with the government of Gustavo Petro, which will begin next Sunday (7th), and appointed a chief negotiator to lead the process.

In June, the leaders of the last secretariat of the extinct guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) recognized the Special Justice for Peace (JEP) and relatives of the kidnapped for crimes committed during their captivity, such as rape, forced labor and even murder.

This week, dissidents issued a statement saying they intended to create “a climate conducive to a bilateral ceasefire agreement.”

In the text, they consider the elected president, Gustavo Petro, and the vice president, Francia Márquez as “genuine representatives of the aspirations of the popular classes”, assuring that they are “ready” to start the conversations. They appointed Iván Lozada to lead the process.

The text appears to be from the group led by Miguel Botache, alias “Gentil Duarte”, who according to the dissidents themselves died on May 4 in an attack in a Venezuelan state on the border with Colombia.

The statement is read in a video by a person who appears to be “Iván Mordisco”, the head of Front 1, which operates in the southeast of the country and never wanted to accept the 2016 peace agreement, which is why he became the first dissident commander. .

The government of Iván Duque announced on July 10 that it had neutralized Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias “Iván Mordisco”, in an operation, although his body never turned up and the police assured that “the body was possibly disintegrated or was taken by them.”

The National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences reported the following week that, after the operation carried out on July 9 in Caquetá (south), it received nine bodies, of which it identified seven, including two minors, and that of the leader was not among them. of dissidents in southern Colombia.

For their part, the police today assured Efe that they are “verifying” the authenticity of the aforementioned video and, if “Iván Mordisco” appears in the images, because he is still alive or if it could be a recording made before the operation. military.