The Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissident group of the extinct guerrilla group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), admitted responsibility for the car bomb attack that left two people dead in Timba, in the department of Cauca, in Colombia, and announced the “suspension of offensive actions throughout the national territory against military and police forces” from this Friday (22), following an increase in violence in recent weeks.

“We recognize as an error the imprecision of this military action in which two civilians were killed and five injured,” the group declared this Friday in a statement released on its official communication channels.

The EMC announced “the suspension of offensive actions throughout the national territory against military and police forces and guarantees for all political forces to carry out the current electoral process in a transparent and corruption-free manner”, in reference to the regional elections on the 29th of October.

The group’s command ordered “all fronts, columns and companies to suspend offensive actions” from this Friday until October 8th, when the bilateral ceasefire agreed in an agreement with the government for a period of ten months begins. .

Following this statement, the EMC asked the country’s president, Gustavo Petro, to “order a similar measure”.

“If we want peace, we will make decisions and stop the war,” said the FARC dissident organization.

Two car bombs exploded this week in the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca in front of police stations. The first attack killed two people – one of them a teacher – and the second injured five. In both cases, police facilities were not affected, but several nearby homes were completely destroyed.

Dialogue and ceasefire table

Last Tuesday (19), representatives of the Colombian government and the guerrillas announced at a press conference in the department of Cauca that the dialogue table will be officially established on October 8, when a ten-month ceasefire will also begin.

This is not the first time that the parties have ceased hostilities. Between January and June of this year, there was a ceasefire which, however, was unilateral and partially suspended by the country’s authorities in four departments following the murder of four indigenous minors by the guerrillas.

The uncertainty is whether all guerrilla structures and columns will adhere to the agreements signed by the delegations, especially the most warlike ones, which operate precisely in Cauca.