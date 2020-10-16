‘Mehndi’ fame actor Faraz Khan is currently fighting a battle against death in the ICU. His brother Fahman Khan has told that the situation of Faraz Khan is still fragile. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Fahman Khan said, ‘He was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore and doctors are trying his best to save him. He is battling problems with fever and brain infections.

Salman Khan came forward and paid his medical bills after seeking financial help towards Faraz Khan’s family. At the same time, Fahman Khan has thanked Salman Khan. He said, ‘We will always be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless them and live long. ‘

Please tell that on Wednesday night, giving information on his social media account, Kashmiri Shah wrote, ‘You are a truly great person. Thank you for taking care of Faraz Khan and his medical bills. ‘Fareb’ actor Faraz Khan was in critical condition and Salman stood by him and helped him like he does for many people. I am a true fan of hers and will always be. I don’t mind if people don’t like this post. You have the choice to unfollow me. I believe that of all the people I have met in the film industry, she is the most genuine person.



Actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted and asked for help when Faraz Khan did not have treatment money. Pooja Bhatt wrote, ‘Please share and contribute if possible. If any of you do, I will be grateful. Pooja Bhatt also shared the details of the account, demanding a donation for her.

Let me tell you that Faraz Khan was very popular in the industry in the late 90s to early 2000s. Faraj had appeared in many films like ‘Fareb’, ‘Prithvi’, ‘Mehndi’, ‘Dulhan Banoon Main Teri’, ‘Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya’, ‘Chand Buj Gaya’. After the year 2002, Faraz also appeared in many shows of TV including ‘Suddenly 37 years later’, ‘Lipstick’, ‘Ssshhhh … Koi Hai’, ‘Sindoor Tere Naam Ka’, ‘Blue Eyes’.