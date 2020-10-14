Faraz Khan is currently fighting a battle between life and death in the ICU. Faraz Khan, who was seen with Rani Mukerji in the film ‘Mehndi’, has no treatment money and Pooja Bhatt has tweeted and sought help for her. Faraj is admitted in a hospital in Bangalore and needs Rs 25 lakh for treatment immediately.

Pooja Bhatt has shared the details of the account demanding donation for them, in which around 88 people have donated for help till the news is written.

Pooja Bhatt wrote in tweeting, ‘If possible please share and contribute. If any of you do, I will be grateful.

Recall that Faraz Khan was very popular in the industry in the late 90s to early 2000s. Faraj had appeared in many films like ‘Fareb’, ‘Prithvi’, ‘Mehndi’, ‘Dulhan Banoon Main Teri’, ‘Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya’, ‘Chand Buj Gaya’. After the year 2002, Faraz also appeared in many shows of TV including ‘Suddenly 37 years later’, ‘Lipstick’, ‘Ssshhhh … Koi Hai’, ‘Sindoor Tere Naam Ka’, ‘Blue Eyes’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVUcW8hp-uo

His younger brother TV actor Fahman Khan told, ‘Faraj has been suffering from cough and chest infections for the last one year. Recently, his condition deteriorated and he had to hospitalize. He is in the emergency ward at Vikram Hospital. He said that after being admitted to the hospital, he came to know that he had an infection in his brain and had had three consecutive seizures due to herpes infection and his condition had worsened.

Fahman Khan said, ‘Bhai has been on ventilator for the last five days and according to doctors, he has a 50% chance of survival. The treatment is taking effect but he is still unconscious. We need Rs 25 lakh for further treatment. ‘

Fahma has also told that he has spent most of his savings on treatment of Faraj and now it is getting difficult to arrange the expenses.