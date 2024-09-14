Genoa – “In Liguria the center-right is nominating Bucci, the one who can get the center’s votes the most. In Umbria, however, they are putting Bandecchi in to collect populist and right-wing votes”. This is written on X Davide Faraone, leader of Italia Viva in the Chamber. “They keep everything inside to win the elections, from Bucci to Bandecchi precisely. In the center-left I would avoid sectarianism and suicidal tendencies if they do not want to gift the victory to Meloni”, he concludes.

Bucci: “Italia Viva stays with us”

“The councilor and the advisors of Italia Viva remain with us, in the council. They told me this personally. Many of the rest have given up going to the broad field and are staying with us, the same goes for Azione”. Marco Bucci told SkyTg24. “The problem – explained the center-right candidate in Liguria – is not a party issue, it is not about center-right or center-left, it is only the desire to build the future of Liguria for our children and has already done so, continues to do so, rather than relying on those who have never built anything”. The lists must be ready by September 28 and among the center-right parties they do not exclude that Renzians and Azione exponents could be in the team alongside the current mayor of Genoa. The coalition parties are looking precisely at the challenge between Bucci and former minister Orlando. This could be the opportunity to attract those exponents of the center who are in opposition but do not want to enter the broad field.