Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The filly “Farah HCM” by Valtennisi Dogs Horses, under the supervision of Stefano Mitini and driven by Sandro Gissa, was crowned champion of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for purebred Arabian horses, which was held at the track of the town of Follonica in the province of Grosseto in the Tuscany region of Italy, under the sponsorship of the 16th edition of the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The organization of the festival comes with the support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, which contributes to the development of the horse racing industry in the world, supports efforts to preserve the breeds and races of purebred Arabian horses, and encourages breeders to pay attention. And care for it on different continents.

The champion filly won the 1200-metre Wathba Stallions Cup, with a total prize money of 5,500 euros, and is dedicated to purebred Arabian horses aged only three years, as she dominated the course of the fast race in the final stages.

In second place came the filly “Mercurio” owned and trained by Stefano Metini, ridden by Giuli Gengui, while in third place came the filly “Kingdom” owned by TSA Searle, ridden by Christian Metini, ridden by Gavino Sanna.

On the other hand, the French Pompadour Racecourse will witness the Wathba Stallions Cup Prix de Bournazol, over a distance of 1200 metres, with a total prize money of 12,000 euros, with the participation of 7 purebred Arabian fillies at the age of only three years, most notably “Jabbara” by Elias Racing Management, under the supervision of Charles Jourdain, and ridden by Sammy Lee, and “Island Life” by Guy Nevins, under the supervision of Dee Morrison, and ridden by Jefferson Smith.

The second race of the Al Wathba Stallions Prix Pierre Pechado Cup will begin at a distance of 1,600 metres, with a total prize money of 12,000 euros, with the participation of 8 purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above, most notably “Ghassan” Lyas for the Horse Racing Management, under the supervision of Damien Vatrigant, and led by Sammy Lee. Which came in second place in its last participation, and is competing with “Al-Safnat”, led by Michael Forrest, and “Faris”, led by Gary Sanchez, both of which are for the Royal Cavalry of Oman, under the supervision of Elizabeth Bernard.

The festival includes races for the crown jewel of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup, the Al Wathba “Stallions” Cup, and the World Forum for Purebred Arabian Horse Racing.

The first races of the festival were launched last January, and new races were added this season 2024, and 150 local and international races are being organised around the world, including races from the classified categories of the first, second and third categories.