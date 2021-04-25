Oman (Al-Ittihad) announced Eagle Hills Jordan About the appointment of Farah Experiences LLC, a subsidiary of Miral Asset Management, to manage the operations of Saraya Aqaba for water games, which, upon its opening, will be the first water park of its kind in the city of Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom.

Saraya Aqaba Water Sports City (Al-Ittihad)

The water park, which was developed according to the highest international standards, will include a range of games, entertainment experiences and water sports, in addition to a number of distinctive family facilities and restaurants.

The appointment of “Farah Experiences” as the main operator of the water park is based on its extensive experience and proven track record in operating a group of the most prominent cities and award-winning entertainment facilities.