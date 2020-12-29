Mumbai: Choreographer and director Farha Khan and actor Vikrant Messi informed on Monday that their social media account has been hacked. First Vikrant Messi told via Instagram story that his Facebook and Insta account has been hacked and after that Farah Khan also shared the talk of social media account being hacked.

Vikrant Messi told via Insta Story, “My Facebook and Instagram account has been hacked. Please ignore any messages and comments. We are trying to fix it.”

After this, Faraha Khan also made a similar complaint. He released a statement on Insta, which said, “Last evening my Twitter account was hacked. If you have any message, please do not click or reply to it, because it may cause your account too Be hacked. “

On this post, he wrote separately, “This is true. My Instagram account was also hacked and may have been sent many messages. Kupaya stay alert. With the help of computer engineer Shirish Kunder I fixed my insta Took. Hopefully Twitter will be restored again. “

Let me tell you that Bollywood stars are often targeted by hackers. In recent times, the social media account of Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan and actress and politician Urmila Matondkar was also hacked.

