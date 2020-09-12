In the ongoing dispute between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Uddhav Sarkar, groups are being formed in the film industry. Many people are supporting Kangana Ranaut, then many people are justifying the action of Uddhav government. Meanwhile, singer Sona Mohapatra has taken on jewelery designer Farah Khan Ali. He commented on Kangana with decency and class. Farah criticized Kangana for speaking ‘Tujhe’ to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Taking a dig at Farah Ali Khan, Sona Mahapatra wrote on Twitter, “Really. Who bothers you more ?? Class, decency and manner of speaking? Entering and demolishing Kangna’s house is the most recent in Mumbai.” Was ridiculous and is an open misuse of the state machinery and machinery against a person. “

Let me tell you that Kangana shared a video addressing Uddhav Thackeray after BMC demolished the alleged illegal construction in his office. Farah targeted Kangana’s language in this video. Farah said that Kangana does not have the decency to talk to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a respectful manner.

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s video here

Deserves CM honors

Farah Khan tweeted continuously. In which she wrote in a tweet, “Apart from this she does not have the decency to address the CM of Maharashtra. How can she call him ‘Tujhe’? She represents the people of Maharashtra and deserves respect. Show your class You are not ‘you’ what do you think! ” She is saying

