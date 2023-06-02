You thought a Mercedes EQS was expensive? Faraday Future touts their FF 91 and the price is not tender.

It is the dream of every entrepreneur, how Tesla will be where it is today from nothing within 15 years. The electric revolution simply offers new opportunities for brands that understand that revolution well. One thing remains sacred, however: people have to buy your products. For this they must be competitively priced. Brands like Lucid seem to be able to imitate Tesla, but you pay a hefty price for that. That is no different with Faraday Future.

Faraday Future FF 91

The story behind Faraday Future is a bit tricky. The very beginning, like many other brands, was simply the story of a car brand for the future. However, that was already in 2015 and the FF 91, the car that is now being ‘announced’, dates back to 2017! Well, the fairly futuristic styling is still quite ripe for the future, but eight years is a long time to wait.

FF91 2.0

However, that is in terms of design, in terms of technology, Faraday Future has not been idle for the FF 91. The FF 91 is actually called the FF 91 2.0. The company has therefore not been idle and did not think it was necessary to redesign the carriage. Rightly so, the Tesla Model S has never been completely renewed in terms of bodywork in the ten years that it has been on the market.

Price Faraday Future FF 91

Anyway, that is a difference between the Faraday Future FF 91 and a Tesla Model S: the latter has been on the market for ten years. The FF 91 has now been officially announced for pre-order. That means there is also a price. It starts at $249,000. A quarter of a million dollars for an electric SUV. At Tesla you get a Model X Plaid for $ 100,000 less and at Mercedes, whom FF also more or less targets, you also get an EQS 580 (SUV) for about a ton less. The Lucid Air Dream Edition, which is not cheap at 222,000 euros, also seems a bit cheaper. So the highest echelons, that’s a big promise that you have to keep.

And then we haven’t even mentioned the ‘Futurist Alliance’. This top trim of the Faraday Future FF 91 will cost $309,000. What groundbreaking specs do you get for that? Well, nothing great. At least, the acceleration time of 2.3 seconds to the 100, the 1,050 hp and the driving range of 600 kilometers, you can also go to cheaper competitors for that.

AI

Faraday Future therefore wants the FF 91 to be technologically well put together. For example, the big promise is that the car has been developed with hyper-intelligent AI. He can compile the entire software of the car in such a way that it suits your personal preference. The interior is also full of screens, which paints a futuristic picture.

In addition, you can enjoy a huge screen in the back that is reminiscent of the theater screen in the BMW i7. So there is something to be said for this large luxury electric car.

But to immediately bet 249,000 or even 309,000 dollars for it, that’s a hefty one. A cheaper model is on the way, but it won’t be dirt cheap either. It is also not yet entirely known when you can get in and go in the FF 91. It is known that two more cheaper models are coming up with the FF 81 and FF 71. So we are curious what the FF 91 can mean exactly, but the future sounds a bit brighter.

