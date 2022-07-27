Faraday Future unfortunately he does not contradict himself, at least looking at his story. Negative news, once again: the brand will delay the debut of its electric FF91, an SUV with certainly different proportions than usual. The reason? Funds are lacking.

The car was supposed to come out in 2018, but today the sheer fantasy of that plan can be assured. Now there is talk of a delay on production and deliveries that will postpone everything to the fourth quarter of 2022, and with a frankness that can rarely be appreciated at these levels, the management admitted that they needed money to face the launch and the first months of real production activity. Everything suggests that the money will not rain from the sky afterwards: but at least starting could unlock some doors.

The company was founded in 2014 and has gone through several turbulent phases, indicating that founding a car company and succeeding is very difficult. Perhaps today only the Chinese can afford to have this ease of attracting capital and finding the right niche to survive, but disastrous cases are beginning to be seen there too.

Capital is needed to ferry the company until December 31, 2022. Faraday Future will be able to eat panettone, one wonders, borrowing an expression dear to the world of football. At a difficult time for the global economy and for car manufacturers, it will be a tall order. Especially if, as Automotive News reports, they are needed at least 325 million dollars.