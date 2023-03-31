(Reuters) – Electric car maker Faraday Future announced on Wednesday the start of production of its first car, the FF 91 Futurist, at a factory in California, sending the company’s shares up 24% on Thursday.

Last November, Faraday raised doubts about the continuity of its operation, threatening the schedule of delivery of its first electric car, in May to a restructuring of the company after a dispute with its largest shareholder.

Delivery of the sport utility vehicle was originally scheduled to begin in late 2022.

“The announcement shows that FF has entered a new phase under the governance and operation of the new board and administration,” company founder YT Jia said in a statement.

The FF 91 Futurist will be offered in the US and Chinese markets, with initial sales starting in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and Beijing, the company said.

Deliveries in the United States will begin in late April 2023, a Faraday Future spokesperson told Reuters.

The company said the latest generation of its car has greater range and better acceleration than rivals such as Tesla’s Model X; Maybach S, from Mercedes Benz, and Cullinan, from Rolls Royce.

(By Yana Gaur and Jyoti Narayan)