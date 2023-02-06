BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Faraday Future said it had raised enough funds to start production of its FF 91 Futurist luxury electric car in March.

Delivery of the SUV, originally scheduled to start at the end of last year, will now start before the end of April, the company said.

Faraday’s shares have plunged 92% since listing in July 2021, weighed down by governance issues and a dwindling cash balance that has derailed its production plans. Despite the guarantee of additional resources, the company’s shares, which rose 8% earlier, showed a 2.3% drop this afternoon.

The company plans to hold an investor meeting on Feb. 28 to vote on a proposal to increase outstanding shares in a bid to raise funding in the future to support the deliveries.

Faraday’s main shareholder, FF Top Holdings, which has an 8.4% stake, agreed to support such a proposal at the meeting, he said.

Faraday had $22.5 million in cash as of Nov. 30, down from $31.76 million at the end of the third quarter.

In November, the company appointed the head of its China operations, Xuefeng Chen, as chief executive after Carsten Breitfeld was asked to step down following a review of his performance since the listing.

