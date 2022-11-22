Yes, serious. Because we drive neater, the government misses money.

It is sometimes quite difficult to keep to the speed. Not so much because we are a bunch of driving testosterone bombs, but because the speed you are allowed to drive is emotionally 20-30 km.h too low.

If you drive in Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, or any other normal country (in terms of speed limits), you will notice that the speed limit is more realistic given the circumstances.

Not angry

Naturally, arguments such as safety and the environment are used. There is little to argue against that. Driving slower is better for the environment and accidents at a lower speed are easier to survive. Another additional advantage: it is so much easier to score coupons for the hermandad.

No, we’re not going to get mad at the police. After all, they implement the policies of the people we vote for. So we should be angry with ourselves. But the funny thing is: we have slowed down, so that is bad news for the people who want us to slow down.

As you may know, yesterday is yesterday Autumn note presented. It contains a lot of interesting facts, but for us the most relevant is the fines. They have fallen! 86 million euros LESS was raised than expected.

Circumstances

Now we also immediately know the true circumstances of the increases in fines. That is not only to ‘keep up with inflation’, but also to fill the Burmuda triangle of the government’s household budget, to quote Harrie Jekkers.

The reason that less money has been raised is twofold. The first is corona. We have started driving less since corona. Only now is it starting to return to the old level. The second reason is the high fuel prices.

As a result, we have also started driving less and when we do drive, we take it more slowly. A little too quiet, because it saves a bomb of money for the government. We at Techzle never actually drive too fast, so we have no idea what all those fines cost.

Through: NOS.

