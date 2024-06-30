In an unprecedented victory, the National Rally, the party of Le Pen and Bardella, won 34.2% of the votes, compared to 29.1% for the left-wing alliance and 21.5% for Macron, who is seriously affected.

Sunday, June 30, 2024, 8:15 p.m.



The extreme right has won the first round of the legislative elections in France with 34.2% of the votes, according to the survey by the Ifop institute for the TF1 television network at the close of polls. If this estimate is confirmed, it would be the first time…

