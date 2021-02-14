The Perpignanais are there, since Tuesday, February 9, at the Hyacinthe-Rigaud art museum. The establishment, supposed to remain closed due to the pandemic, was “authorized” to reopen, like three other museums, by decision of Mayor Louis Aliot. Its reopening orders, illegal and in violation of the state of health emergency, will be challenged by the courts. But by the time the summary hearing takes place this Monday, February 15, the Catalan city will have been the only municipality in France to open its museums, for a week, in this month of February. Offering the passage to the aedile RN (National Assembly) a hell of a political coup.

“It’s a way of opening up a national forum, but it’s not just a political coup, because it’s a real debate. Nicolas Lebourg, historian

“It is a sign of hope, sent to all those who today try to maintain a semblance of social and cultural life”, It’s a good game to declare the mayor, who ensures that the barrier gestures are respected, with ten square meters per person, hydroalcoholic gel and a marking on the ground for the direction of movement. “It’s a way of opening up a national forum, but it’s not just a political coup, because it’s a real debate”, Nicolas Lebourg analysis. The historian and specialist on the far right observes that when we “Talks about reopening museums, even opponents of Aliot will have a hard time shouting ‘fascism will not pass!’ “.

The deleterious cultural policy of the National Front

In addition, the former deputy had made culture a lever for his conquest of the city in 2020. His right hand during the campaign, and now deputy mayor, André Bonet, was the former president of the Mediterranean Center of Literature. “Culture has made it possible to raise awareness. He had exposed for months his desire to counterbalance the deindustrialisation of the city by an intensification of cultural policy. He also promised to bring an art school to Perpignan », Recalls Nicolas Lebourg. Louis Aliot thus tries to forget the scarecrow of the management of the FN (National Front) of the 1990s.

Because its action hides poorly the deleterious cultural policy of the National Front, when it was in business, in the 1990s, in Toulon, Marignane or Vitrolles. Barely installed, the mayors began by redacting libraries and grabbing hold of cultural programming. In Toulon, Jean-Marie Le Chevallier had several contemporary art statues razed to replace them with works exalting the “Provencal tradition”, and impose far-right books at the book fair. While in Marignane Rivarol and National Weekly replace Release and the Marseillaise in municipal kiosks.

In the 144 presidential engagements of Marine Le Pen in 2017, the word culture appears only four times.

If Louis Aliot is for the moment more skilful in Perpignan, it remains to be seen, beyond tactical cunning, what he really wants to do with culture in his city. Will it be a question of bringing it to a halt? To direct it straight to the service of its social project? In this city which already has a stele to the glory of the OAS and the Documentation Center of the French of Algeria, which shows a one-sided version of colonization, the damage has already been partly done by the local right, in place before Aliot. But the new mayor could go even further.

A national program in a few blurry lines

What does the RN stand for for culture? In the 144 presidential engagements of Marine Le Pen in 2017, the word culture appears only four times. And even. If there are two cases of “Support small cultural associative structures” and D’ “Include in the Constitution the defense and promotion of our historical and cultural heritage”, it is then about “Break with the culture of laxity”and finally to delete “Teaching of the languages ​​and cultures of origin” . The rest of the program can be found in a few rather vague lines: reform of the CSA and the status of intermittent entertainment workers, opening of a “Popular patronage” and end of the sale of domestic buildings abroad.

Proposals which can be specified during the next regional elections. In 2015, Wallerand de Saint-Just, head of the FN list in Île-de-France, said he wanted to reduce the budget for culture by 35 million euros. “We want to make her lose weight and modify her”,he explained. Far, far away, from a free and emancipatory culture.