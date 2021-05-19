The far-right Vox party in Andalucía has threatened to cease supporting the right-wing coalition running the Junta if it brings any of the Ceuta migrants into the region.

They’re referring to minors because all adults are returned immediately whereas minors are processed A total of 4,800 of the 6,000 migrants that entered illegally with the help of the Moroccan border guards have already been returned.

Vox has also demanded that Junta PM Juanma Moreno dismiss MP Rocío Ruiz, who heads the Ministry for Equality, Social Policy and Conciliation, for, in their opinion, “quite clearly calling for these minors to be received in Andalusia.”

Vox Spokesman, Manuel Gavira, announced the withdrawal of their support for the PP-Citizens coalition administration, if the let “those menas come in.” Ores is used derogatorily by Vox to described unaccompanied immigrant minors. Mena stands for Unaccompanied Foreign Minors. Vox used menacing photos of hooded youths contrasted with an elderly women, falsely stating that a “mena” received over 4,000 euros a month from the State whereas a grandmother’s pension was a little over 400 euros.

“We don’t want them in Andalucía” he said, adding that the EU directive clearly states that these minors can be handed by to their country of origin.

Mr. Gavira expressed his concern because MP Rocío Ruiz state, “here we are waiting for these as they are our children too.” He went on to say that the PM would be personally responsible for the “lack of safety that could erupt in areas of Andalucia.”

He went on to state that there only two option: Sra Ruiz resigns and waits at home for the minors to arrive or the PM ceases her at her post. If neither happen they they will withdraw their support.

«We must reinforce our frontiers with materiel and personnel, blocking any kind of aid given to Morocco and prevent Moroccans from obtaining Spanish citizenship.

Editorial comment: If you make pacts with the devil, this is what you can expect. Vox is the very epitome of a far-right, xenophobic mindset, who either haven’t got a clue what is happening between the EU and Morocco or couldn’t give a damn. They’re happy to receive EU handouts and for Spanish fishermen to fish Moroccan waters (fruit of trade agreements between the EU / Morocco) but apply narrow-minded jingoism to appeal to their base supporters.

Of course you can’t open the floodgates, but this is not about immigration because the crisis goes back to the falling out between Germany and Morocco where ambassadors were recalled. What happened in Ceuta is Morocco’s way of baiting Germany bit the mental midgets on the far right don’t want to spoil a good chance to launch anti-immigrant rhetoric because what’s happening is much bigger than their little stamping ground.

(News: Andalucia)