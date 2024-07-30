Far Right | The extreme right now systematically collects money – This is how it happens and the money is used for these purposes

For years, Swedish Midgård has been a key online store for the extreme right, where Finnish activists also buy their products.

KRP investigates terrorist links to far-right fund-raising more often than before. According to the researcher, significant sources of income are product sales and donations, but he does not believe that the funds are used for terrorism.

In December 2023 Swedish anti-fascist group broke through to the Midgård online store. As a catch, the group got the store’s customer information over the years. The customers included several Finns, including at least one suspected of terrorist crimes.

#extreme #systematically #collects #money #money #purposes