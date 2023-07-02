Far Right | Supo warned about the population exchange theory already in 2021 – This is what the conspiracy theory is all about

According to Supo, conspiracy theory is one of the ideological motivations of far-right terrorists.

Far right The conspiracy theory about population change highlighted by the interior minister has surfaced in recent days Mari Rantanen (ps) with the old writings.

Rantanen’s writings came under scrutiny again when the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) the alley run ended on Friday with a resignation letter. The prime minister was also asked about Rantanen’s writings From Petteri Orpo (kok) at his press conference on Friday. Orpo said at the time that he was not familiar with Rantanen’s writings, but was going to get to know them.

On Sunday, Basic Finnish ministers Riikka Purra, Leena Meri and Rantanen said on the instant messaging service Twitter that they do not believe in conspiracies. Rantanen specified in his tweet that he does not believe in the population exchange theory, and Meri, on the other hand, wrote that “a conspiracy like the population exchange theory does not correspond to reality at all”.

Purra did not directly take a position on the population exchange theory, but only said that the Basic Finns do not believe in conspiracies.

in the 2010s according to the developed population exchange theory, the white western population is deliberately aimed at being subjugated into a minority in western countries and slowly replaced. Depending on the version, it is often Jews or some kind of so-called globalist elite who try to replace the white population with the non-white population through immigration.

Protection Police (Supo) by the population exchange theory is connected to ethno-nationalism, which is based on the idea of ​​preserving the ethnic unity of society.

In his 2020 yearbook, Supo mentioned that the population exchange theory is “one of the noteworthy ideological motivations of far-right terrorists”.

“This conspiracy theory framework rests on the idea of ​​immigration and multiculturalism as a fundamental threat to the Western white population. Views based on the population exchange theory have been emphasized in several far-right terrorist attacks,” the yearbook writes.

“ “We try to find a solution to a big global challenge by attacking certain people.”

The theory the problem is especially related to the fact that it shows someone deliberately promoting population change, says a university researcher who has studied populism and conspiracy theories Niko Pyrhönen from the University of Helsinki.

In reality, e.g. climate change and many structural factors affect immigration from the global south to the global north.

“The aim here is to present that it is a plot, a plan and the result of a deliberate action by certain people. The aim is to find a solution to a big global challenge by attacking certain people and implying that these people are doing the population exchange.”

Niko Pyrhönen.

Although You wouldn’t believe the conspiracy theory, the fact that the Basic Finns have used the term population exchange is problematic in itself.

Not only does the expression act as a dog whistle and a wink in the direction of the extreme right, it is also a way to protect yourself from genuine discussion, says Pyrhönen. Regarding the changes taking place in the population, there would be plenty of other salon-worthy expressions that would enable, for example, researchers and other politicians to participate in the discussion, he points out.

“When a term that does not belong to the scientific terminology and whose problematic nature has been pointed out many times is chosen to be used, it shows that there is no real desire to enter into a proper debate or discussion about immigration. You either don’t have the ability or the desire.”

Basic Finns can also benefit from the cultivation of the term population exchange among their supporters, as the use of the term creates uproar, with which they can become victims and gain attention.

“All the time, there are winks in the direction of the idea that this is about chasing the media and researchers, and that we would try to get certain people or parties out of the government,” says Pyrhönen.

“This is by no means a separate issue in relation to the population exchange conspiracy theory, but a central part of it.”

“ “Every time there’s a fuss about it, we take steps back.”

Population change has come up in the speeches of basic Finns before.

For example, in 2019 Riikka Purra defended on Twitter talking about population change when he was the 1st vice-chairman of the party.

After that, he backed off a bit in his speech, says Pyrhönen.

“In 2021, Purra stated in A-studio that if the fact is that there are more foreign speakers than Finns, then of course, if population change is the wrong word, as it seems to be nowadays, then of course you can invent a new word for it, but the fact is not about that. nothing will change”, says Pyrhönen.

“It seemed that Purra understood the point then. That word in particular is the problem, because it acts as a dog whistle and a wink to the extreme right. That’s what Supokin was talking about, that such a movement should not be given weapons. But now the matter has surfaced again.”

According to Pyrhönen, the Sunday Tweets of basic Finnish ministers show at least that they dare to talk about population change in waves.

“Every time there is a fuss about it, we take steps back. When even this uproar is forgotten and population change and conspiracy theories are not on everyone’s lips, then population change is mentioned again in various contexts,” he says.

“Or at least it’s said that ‘oh yes, there is that one word that they say you can’t say, but we all know what it’s about'”.