Far right Responsible business teacher accused of trying to assassinate basic Finns Pekka Kataja – HS follows trial on site

The accused has previously taught at a polytechnic and published speech content online on a Swedish far-right channel. During the investigation of the crime, suspicions arose that the police had also been involved in the activities of the far right.

Middle Finland the district court will begin proceedings on Tuesday with a basic Finnish parliamentary assistant Pekka Katajaan suspected attempted murder. Before the act, Kataja had eradicated the far right from the basic Finns in his area, which the police and the prosecutor consider to be the reason for the act.

Juniper has said that two men came behind his door on July 7 in Jämsänkoski. The man behind the door apparently said he was bringing in material related to basic Finns and asked Kataja to show his identity card. Juniper opened the door.

The men got in, and one of them made numerous blows to Juniper’s head with a hammer or similar tool. The duo apparently also kicked Juniper lying on the floor.

Juniper lost consciousness and was hospitalized but survived to tell what happened.

In the prosecution the murder attempt is a man born in 1979. Among other things, he has worked on responsible business at the University of Applied Sciences.

Responsible business operations emphasize, for example, the importance of taking the environment and personnel into account for business operations. There is still a publication on the website of a Finnish university dealing with the subject, the other author of which has been accused.

The man has also made English speech content for a Swedish far-right channel online. She has spoken on the channel on a number of different themes, including her background as a teacher of environmental issues and responsible business.

HS has reviewed the work background from several sources. The accused has denied to the police that he was guilty of the attempt to assassinate Pekka Kataja.

Police and the prosecutor have considered the act to be a probable motive for Juniper’s political activity.

The prosecutor’s position is clear from the decision not to prosecute, which he made Teemu from Torssonen. Torssonen has been separated from the basic Finns and felt that Kataja blocked his candidacy from the party’s lists.

“The property has not been confiscated from the apartment, but the sole purpose of the perpetrators has been to subject the Violent to intense violence. Such a serious act cannot be presumed to have been committed without a strong obvious personal motive, ”the prosecutor estimates.

Torssone had an alibi. He was seen shortly after the act in the fisherman’s attire in a parking lot in Jyväskylä, where he chatted about fishing. He could not have arrived from Kataja’s apartment.

The attackers had an empty package at Kataja’s prop, with Torsson’s fingerprint in the contact plastic. The prosecutor estimated that it might have ended up in a package or plastic earlier.

According to the prosecutor, the investigation did not find any possible motive other than that Kataja participated in the decisions concerning Torsso. However, Torsso is no longer suspected of a crime.

“It is also possible that one or some of Torsson’s supporters may have experienced the rejection of Torsson’s parliamentary candidacy and expulsion from the party so strongly that they would have taken the above-mentioned actions on Torsson’s own initiative without his involvement,” the prosecutor writes in the decision.

HS has published Torsson’s name because of his social status.

Read more: One is charged with attempted murder against Pekka Kataja, Teemu Torsson is not charged – Torsson holds outlines of a criminal organization and guerrilla army

Under investigation the police rode Torsson’s belongings and found interesting material that was not related to Pekka Katja. Among other things, Torssone found an outline of an alliance that would include some sort of criminal organization and guerrilla army.

“The notes outline the name, rules, various membership levels and related requirements for the alliance, with an emphasis on the physical condition of the member,” the prosecutor says in the decision not to prosecute.

Torsson’s political supporter, on the other hand, found a document classified as “main villains.” The first were Pekka Kataja’s picture and contact information. Other basic Finns had also been classified differently in a two-page document.

Investigation the materials also gave rise to other criminal investigations not directly related to the case.

The Central Criminal Police and the prosecutor have said that those involved in the security sector have formed a far-right group. Among other things, police officers are suspected in this separate investigation into official and gun crimes.

“Communication within the group has been racist and questioning social peace, even inciting civil war or revolution. However, no individual was named as a target of a possible crime in the group, ”police and the prosecutor said in a statement last week.

Read more: The far-right group of security workers is suspected of crimes: “Intra-group communication has even been fueling civil war or revolution.“

One of the suspects is the Chief of Staff of the Helsinki Police. Among other things, he is suspected of leaking secret information from the police to the far right.