An elected representative of the Republic, bare chest, iron collar around her neck and pulled by her slave chains. that is how Current values, magazine already condemned in 2015 for provocation to hatred, represents Danièle Obono, FI MP, in its latest issue. After Assa Traoré, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem or Christiane Taubira, the far-right weekly has found another target to bring down its uninhibited racism. “We may have a shell, the violence still goes through. But I don’t expect to be treated any differently by these people ”, reacts the rebellious, who reflects “Seriously” to file a complaint.

In a fictional tale entitled “Obono the African”, Current values sends the deputy to XVIII e century “Where (she) experiences the responsibility of Africans in the horrors of slavery”. During seven pages containing several abject illustrations, the magazine imagines the chained life of the parliamentarian, “Somewhere in the current south of Chad”. Not content with piling up clichés on Africa and commenting on Danièle Obono’s physique, he deviates his anti-racist and feminist struggles to better serve his rancid ideology. Example among many others: “Daniele had arrived in Tripoli on the verge of agony, but alive. The humiliating ritual of the market reminded her of her memory, through one of those associations of unconscious ideas, the expression “commodification of the female body”, which she had always contemptuously rejected. ” Ultimately, freed from her chains by a French religious, the rebellious fictional finds refuge in a convent where she turns to Christ. The apotheosis of a recurrent process on the far right aimed at minimizing the responsibility of Westerners in the slave trade.

This story is part of a summer series, “Les couloirs du temps”, in which several contemporary personalities are immersed “In a past period in order to bring out through this contrast certain nonsense of our time”. In the previous episode, Eric Zemmour, named “man of the year” by the weekly, is given a completely different treatment. He was sent in 1815 to help Napoleon take him to Waterloo.

Faced with the outcry, Current values denounces “The bad faith of some”. While understanding that “Danièle Obono could have felt personally hurt by this fiction”, he defends himself against the obvious: “Our text is not racist.” “The far right, I don’t talk to it, I fight it. This political current has a feeling of impunity. These are the same people who trust the television sets to say that we “can no longer say anything”. It is a reaction from the dominant, a reactionary offensive: we observe that as soon as there are democratic demands as with the anti-racist movements ”, analysis Danièle Obono, accustomed to being the object of this kind of attacks.

“Rejected by this racism”, Ian Brossat, PCF spokesperson, denounces a “Particularly perverse mind to imagine such a thing”. “We can not imagine that anyone who has republican dignity at heart can accept that a parliamentarian is caricatured as a slave because his skin color is black,” also denounced Jean-Luc Mélenchon. “I also warn against other print media which maintain an atmosphere where one constantly points the finger at anyone who dares to denounce racism with other words than those which suit good society”, added the deputy this weekend. On his Twitter account, the leader of the rebels more clearly mentioned Charlie hebdo and Marianne, giving rise to a new controversy.

After multiple supports, MEP FI greeted a ” startle “ politics beyond the left. Prime Minister Jean Castex deplores a “Shocking publication (which) calls for an unambiguous condemnation”. The parliamentarian also received a message from the President of the Republic to inform him of his “Clear condemnation of any form of racism”. The same Emmanuel Macron who, less than a year ago, gave an interview on immigration to… Valeurs Actuelles.