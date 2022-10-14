Fontana is a member of Matteo Salvini’s radical right party, Lega. The former minister has repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past and in 2016 expressed his support for a far-right party in Greece. He was elected president by a large majority on Friday in a fourth ballot.

Fontana’s nomination follows a day after that of Ignazio La Russa in the Senate. La Russa is known as a collector of memorabilia of dictator Benito Mussolini, an ally of Adolf Hitler. He was the choice of his party colleague Giorgia Meloni, who is likely to become the new prime minister before the end of this month.

Right-wing parties are in charge of Italian politics after winning last month’s parliamentary elections. Meloni’s radical right-wing Fratelli d’Italia became the largest party. The presidents will talk to the president about forming a new government. Meloni can only rule with the support of the right-wing parties Forza Italia of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Lega of Matteo Salvini.