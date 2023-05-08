He far-right Republican Partysupporter of maintaining the current Constitution of Chile, was imposed this Sunday in the elections in which Chileans had to elect the Council of 50 members (25 men and 25 women) who will draft the new magna carta proposal to replace the one inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

More than 15.1 million Chileans were compulsorily called to the polls to choose, among 350 applicants, the so-called Constitutional Council.

This body will receive, for its review and adjustments, a text previously prepared by experts with 12 essential principles that cannot be modified; for example, the one that establishes Chile as a market economy with state and private participation.

The Council, which will meet from June, must deliver the political letter project to be submitted to a ratification plebiscite on December 17.

The 2,932 authorized voting centers opened at 8 in the morning and closed at 6 in the afternoon. Election day took place calmly, without incidents and without long lines at the polling stations.

In fact, many of the voters participated with some disinterest. “I don’t know what the importance of this election is, I have been forced because the law says so,” Beatriz Fuentes, a 68-year-old retiree who voted at a school in downtown Santiago, told Efe.

With 45.9 percent of the votes counted, the Republican Party prevailed with 35.8 percent of the votes. The party is led by José Antonio Kast, who lost to President Gabriel Boric in the 2021 elections and is a staunch defender of the neoliberal model established by the dictatorship.

In second place was the Unidad Para Chile list (27.6 percent), made up of the majority of the parties that make up the official coalition (Boric’s Broad Front, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party), while the Third position was won by the traditional right, united in Chile Seguro (21.5 percent).

Everything indicates that the Republican Party could exceed the 20 seats that would give it veto power in the constituent body and that the center-left would not reach a sufficient percentage of votes to enter the Constitutional Council.

Second attempt to write a magna carta

This is the second attempt by Chile in two years to replace the magna carta drafted in 1980 by the dictatorship (1973-1990), and that it was amended on several occasions, the most substantive in 2005. The idea of ​​drafting a new Fundamental Law was the formula that the political parties found to channel the social discontent that erupted in October 2019, during the second term of then President Sebastián Pinera.

Thus, in 2021 the country elected a constituent convention at the polls, with a majority of independent and progressive citizens, to write a new magna carta. But the text ended up failing in a referendum, held in September, in which 62 percent of voters said no to the draft. For some, the proposal would place Chile at the forefront of the world, while for others it was sectarian and unrepresentative.

Three months after the failure at the polls, The political class agreed to convene another constituent process, but with very different characteristics. One of the main novelties is the existence of a group of 24 experts appointed by Parliament, which is already drafting a draft that will serve as a basis for the councilors elected this Sunday.

Ready the vote! Today we have the historic opportunity to move towards a new Constitution to build a developed, fair and inclusive country. Let’s advance together and together in a better future for Chile. pic.twitter.com/t4fAdNWP7Z —Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) May 7, 2023

electoral fatigue

But the truth is that the current context is far from the effervescence of 2021, when the outbreak of 2019 was still present and the drafting of the text was a priority for a good part of Chileans. According to the Criteria survey, published at the beginning of April, only 31 percent of citizens are now interested in drafting a constitution, compared to 60 percent who encouraged the past procedure.

Experts consulted by Efe agree that there is a lack of interest in the new process, especially because of how exhausting the first draft was. “The previous convention was practically a reality show. We had live streaming 24 hours a day. It was (a process) very long and exhausting,” says Federica Sánchez Staniak, from the Alberto Hurtado University.

Cristian Ovando, from the University of Tarapacá, agrees that today many have already lost confidence in the process. “The psychosocial cost of the outbreak and the pandemic, added to the failure of the first constituent process, have caused fatigue,” he says.

Two years ago, moreover, the word that was heard the most in the campaign was ‘dignity’: decent pensions, decent health, decent education. But today the priorities are totally different and the security crisis that the country is going through has a leading role on the public agenda.

However, others still maintain expectations. “I still have faith that we can have a new Constitution. With what we have, there are things that are left in the air and that privilege some more than others, ”said another citizen after casting his vote at a school in San Bernardo, in the south of Santiago.

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, while participating in the second constituent elections, in Punta Arenas (Chile). Photo: Chilean Presidency

From the south of Chile, in the city of Punta Arenas, where he cast his vote, President Gabriel Boric said this Sunday that the country has “a historic opportunity to reconcile.” “As a country, we have a historic opportunity to reconcile, after the fractures we have experienced, and move towards a developed and inclusive country, where no one is left behind,” he said.

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, for his part, expressed that “Chile cannot resist another constitutional failure” and asked the 50 councilors to draft a new proposal for a magna carta with “nobility.”

“If we repeat what happened in the previous constitutional convention, we are going to have a new failure, and Chile does not need, nor does it deserve or resist a new failure in constitutional matters,” said the former president after casting his vote in eastern Santiago, the capital. from the country.

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet also asked the 50 constituent councilors who will be elected to draft a new Constitution and “not to mix this process with political contingency” up to the task.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE