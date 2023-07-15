Last month, after Spain’s far-right and conservative parties crushed the left in local electionsthe winners in Elche, a small city in the southeast, signed an agreement with consequences for the future of Spain — and the rest of Europe.

The candidate from the conservative Popular Party had a chance to govern, but needed the far-right party Vox, which, in exchange for its support during council votes, was given the post of deputy mayor and a new administrative body to defend the traditional family. . Fthey signed their deal under the cross of the local church.

“This coalition model could be a good model for all of Spain,” said Pablo Ruz Villanueva, the new Mayor of Elche, referring to the upcoming national elections on July 23, which most polls show will oust Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a liberal from the Spanish Socialist Workers Party.

If Vox joins a coalition with moderate conservatives, it would become the first right-wing party since Francisco Franco’s dictatorship to enter the national government.

Vox’s rise is part of a growing trend of far-right parties gaining popularity and, in some cases, gaining power by entering governments as partners.

All parties fear the economic ramifications of globalization and say their countries will lose their national identities due to migration, often from non-Christian or non-white majority countries, but also to an empowered European Union which they believe only deals with the elites. His advances have added urgency to a debate among liberals about how to overcome a suddenly more influential right.

Some argue that the far right should be sidelined, as was the case for more than half a century after World War II. Others fear that the far right has grown too large to be ignored.

In Sweden, the government now depends on the parliamentary votes of a party with neo-Nazi roots and has given it some influence in policy making. In Finland, where the right has ascended the ruling coalition, the Finnish nationalist party has risked destabilizing it, and a key minister from that far-right party resigned last month after it emerged he had made “Heil Hitler” jokes.

On July 7, the Dutch government headed by Mark Rutte, a Conservative and the Netherlands’ longest-serving Prime Minister, collapsed as more centrist parties in his coalition saw its efforts to curb migration as too much. iron. Rutte, who was trying to protect his right flank against emerging populists, has announced his resignation.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, raised politically in parties born from the ashes of fascism and a close ally of Spain’s Vox, has governed in a more moderate manner than many anticipated in Europe.which reinforces the argument of some analysts that the reality of governing can be a moderating factor.

Elsewhere, far-right parties are gaining ground in countries where they recently seemed contained.

In France, the once fringe party of far-right leader Marine Le Pen has become an established force as anger against President Emmanuel Macron has recently erupted over issues such as pension changes and community integration. minority of the country. She won’t be running again and an election is years away, but liberals across Europe shuddered when she edged him out in some recent polls.

And in Germany, where the right has long been taboo, economic uncertainty and a new surge in asylum seekers have helped revive the far-right Alternative for Germany party. It is now the leading party in the former communist states of the east, polls show, and is gaining support in the richer, more liberal west.

Although parties in different countries do not have identical proposals, they generally want to close the doors to immigrants and reduce their benefits; reduce or reverse LGBTQ rights; and implement more protectionist trade policies. Some are suspicious of Nato and are hesitant about climate change and arms shipments to Ukraine.

In Spain, where the conservative Popular Party may finish first in upcoming elections, Esteban González Pons, a senior party official, said bringing far-right parties like Vox into government was a way to neutralize them. But he acknowledged that the strategy carries risks.

Spain seemed to be a bright spot for the liberals. Under Sánchez, Spain has kept inflation low, reduced tensions with separatists in Catalonia and increased the growth rate, pensions and the minimum wage. He is also generally popular in the European Union.

But the alliance between Sánchez, the separatists and the far-left forces has incited resentment among many voters.

Ruz, the Mayor of Elche, acknowledged that his party recognized gay marriage and that he was more concerned with far-right parties, such as Alternativa por Alemania, than his “partner”. Still, he said, the Popular Party and Vox had similar constituencies, just different approaches to “implementation.”

Many, instead, are concerned about Vox.

“We have seen populism grow, supported by the center-right, in small towns,” said Carlos González Serna, the former socialist mayor of Elche, who lost the elections. Instead of cordoning off the far right, he said, it had been given an “umbilical cord” of legitimacy by leading conservatives.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox, split from the Popular Party amid a slush fund scandal in 2013. The party’s popularity grew in 2018 as more immigrants arrived by sea in Spain than in any other European country. .

As many in Europe say the time has come to start taking right-wing parties more seriously, some voters in Elche regretted not taking Vox seriously enough sooner.

“I didn’t think they were going to form a government and the fact that they did has surprised me,” said Isabel Chinchilla, 67. “I am going to vote in the national elections so that this does not happen again, because they are very reactionary in their vision of society.”

Jason Horowitz

THE NEW YORK TIMES