Far Right | New far-right groups are now operating in Finland – HS reviewed what is known about them

Extreme right|Several extreme right-wing groups operate in Finland, which may create growth platforms for the radicalization of individuals. HS reviewed what is generally known about groups.

Lasse Kerkelä HS, Teemu Nieminen

12:00

Commercial center There were two stabbing incidents in Valkea Oulu in June, suspected of being from the far right. According to the protection police, the threat of far-right terrorism has increased.

But what is actually known about the central far-right groups operating in Finland?